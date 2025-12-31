Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph Match in White During Rare Outing Amid Romance

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph are enjoying each other’s company in Miami.

Per photos obtained by DeuxMoi on Monday, December 29, Powell, 37, kept it casual as he donned a white T-shirt and dark pants paired with a black baseball cap and sunglasses.

He was seen opening a car door for Randolph, 28, who stunned in a white long-sleeve shirt that she rocked with white high-waisted shorts. She styled her blonde locks down while carrying a white purse.

In another photo obtained by DeuxMoi, the pair appeared to be standing outside restaurant Papi Steak at night. DeuxMoi reported that Powell and Randolph headed to the airport in the morning.

Glen Powell’s Dating History: From Nina Dobrev to Gigi Paris and More

Us Weekly reported earlier this month that Powell and Randolph are “casually seeing” each other.

“It’s very new,” an insider exclusively told Us. “They started seeing where things would go around October and have been trying to keep it under the radar for almost two months now.”

The source shared that Powell and Randolph are “having fun,” but the Anyone But You star “does not want to be public with anyone or be in a serious relationship right now.”

The insider shared that Powell met Randolph because she “is friends with his sister Leslie and runs in a similar circle in L.A.,” noting that the pair have “many mutual friends.”

Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell and Model Gigi Paris’ Relationship Timeline

“They have been spending more time together in the last few weeks since they both have a break from filming,” the source added. “She’s spent a lot of time in Texas this last year filming [Landman on Paramount+] and has that in common with Glen. Being from California, Michelle has really grown to love Texas, and they have bonded over it.”

Despite the relationship being relatively new, Randolph had met Powell’s family “a few times, and they all think she is sweet and lovely.” Michelle also “casually invited” Powell to sister Cassie Randolph’s wedding to musician Brighton Reinhardt in Costa Rica, which occurred earlier this month. (He did not appear to attend the nuptials.)

Us Weekly reached out to reps for Michelle and Powell at the time.

Weeks later, Powell and Michelle posed for a photo together at a celebration honoring F1. Powell opted for a black sweater and gray jeans for the event, while Michelle wore a white blazer with black pants and a black clutch purse.

Glen Powell Explains Why He’s Not ‘Chasing Love’ After Gigi Paris Split

Powell was most recently linked to model Gigi Paris, whom he dated from 2020 to 2023. Michelle, meanwhile, was in a relationship with Gregg Sulkin from 2018 to 2023. Ahead of his romance with Michelle, Powell opened up about what kind of romance he’s looking for.

“I realize it’s going to take a very specific type of person to navigate this. It’s a lot,” Powell said on CBS Mornings in June 2024 of his ideal partner, adding there were “new aspects and new complexities to this life and this job that I didn’t even understand.”

“So, to bring someone into that and to make them feel comfortable, make them feel seen, to make them feel loved,” he continued. “When a lot of the elements around that can really eat at someone’s self-confidence or worth or any of that stuff, I’m not willing to have somebody sign up for that if they’re not ready for it.”