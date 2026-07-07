Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Instagram/lynyapfilms

Wedding-guest style? Glennon Doyle’s got it in the bag.

The “Untamed” author and wife Abby Wambach were among the best-dressed celebrity guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding Friday.

Retired soccer pro Wambach, 46, wore a sharp three-piece tuxedo with tails, a white waistcoat and a pocket chain, while Doyle, 50, looked gorgeous in a powder blue Jenny Packham gown embellished with silver sequins and sparkling crystals.

Retired soccer pro Wambach wore a three-piece tuxedo with tails, a white waistcoat and a pocket chain. Instagram/lynyapfilms

Author and activist Doyle looked gorgeous in a powder blue embellished Jenny Packham gown. Instagram/lynyapfilms

Wambach and Doyle married in 2017. Instagram/lynyapfilms

The highlight of her look? A white beaded clutch that spelled out “but now the sky is” — lyrics from Swift’s hit song “Opalite” from her most recent album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

“Taylor and Travis, Before Abby and I fell asleep that magical night, the last thing we discussed was our hope for you,” the couple began the caption of their joint Instagram post.

“We hope that you feel so surrounded by concentric circles of love and support from your family, friends and global admirers that you enter your new marriage era knowing this: You’re not on your own, kids. You never will be.”

A closer look at Doyle’s beaded clutch featuring lyrics from Swift’s hit song “Opalite.” Instagram/lynyapfilms

Doyle and Wambach referred to themselves as “your retired English teacher and PE teacher” in their Instagram caption. Instagram/lynyapfilms

“You’re not on your own, kids. You never will be,” they promised the newlyweds. Instagram/lynyapfilms

Here’s latest on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at MSG:

In their sign-off, Doyle and Wambach referred to themselves as “your retired English teacher and PE teacher,” a nod to Swift and Kelce’s Instagram caption when they got engaged last year: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The bride and groom married at Madison Square Garden in front of 1,000 family members and famous friends, both dressed in haute couture looks from Christian Dior.

Photos of the newlyweds’ ceremony outfits have not yet been released.