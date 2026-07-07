Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers are set for a big five-game, four-day series in St. Louis this week, as they’ll take on the Cardinals in an NL Central battle. After a rainout in early May, the two teams will have a makeup doubleheader on Tuesday, meaning we’ll get to see a rare five-game series.

Milwaukee currently sits atop the division at 55-33, as they’ve gone 6-4 in the first 10 games of their current 18-game, 17-day stretch that wraps up with the All-Star break. On the other side, the Cardinals sit in third place at 47-40, though they’re just 1.5 games back of the Cubs after taking two of three against them at Wrigley this weekend. They’re also currently sitting in the final NL Wild Card spot, tied with the Marlins (who technically are just behind them based on win percentage).

The biggest injury news for Milwaukee is the loss of right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who exited after another shoulder injury on Saturday in Arizona. He’s currently listed as TBD, but it’s not looking great for Milwaukee’s veteran leader. Fellow pitchers Joel Kuhnel (TBD), Logan Henderson (possibly this series), Brian Fitzpatrick (2027), Coleman Crow (July), Rob Zastryzny (July), Carlos Rodriguez (late July), DL Hall (late July), Quinn Priester (2027), and Angel Zerpa (2027) are also out, with outfielder Brandon Lockridge (late July) still the only position player on the IL.

The Cardinals have stood as one of the healthiest teams in baseball this season — their current IL is exactly one player long, with infielder Ramón Urías (the older brother of Luis) out since May with an elbow injury. Right-hander Dustin May is considered day-to-day with an ankle contusion, but he’s still expected to make his next start here against Milwaukee.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewer offense with 16 homers this season, driving in 54 and scoring 51 runs as he’s slashing .266/.363/.498. Jackson Chourio ranks second on the team with 13 homers, followed by Brice Turang at 12. William Contreras, Garrett Mitchell, Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick, Gary Sánchez, Andrew Vaughn, and David Hamilton also fit in as regulars, with Joey Ortiz and Cooper Pratt mostly splitting time at shortstop and Blake Perkins serving as a baserunning/defensive sub. As a team, the Brewers are hitting .255/.337/.398 (.735 OPS ranks 11th), with 83 homers (28th), 449 runs (fifth), and 84 steals (tied for sixth).

Jordan Walker continues to have a great breakout season, as he’s hitting .292/.352/.529 with 20 homers, 18 doubles, 67 RBIs, 54 runs, and 11 steals just beyond the halfway point. Alec Burleson, Iván Herrera, and NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner JJ Wetherholt also have double-digit homers. Nathan Church has also had a quietly solid season, as has 29-year-old rookie Bryan Torres. Masyn Winn, Lars Nootbaar and Pedro Pagés are also regulars, with José Fermín, Nelson Velázquez, Jimmy Crooks, and Blaze Jordan serving in depth roles. As a team, the Cardinals are hitting .248/.325/.397 (.722 OPS ranks 16th), with 99 homers (tied for 19th), 403 runs (15th), and 56 steals (18th).

The Brewer bullpen is led by closer Trevor Megill as well as the Vulture, Aaron Ashby, and setup man Abner Uribe, all of whom have been solid this season. Chad Patrick had a nice bounce-back week after a rough month of June, Jared Koenig continues to be a fairly reliable lefty, and Drew Rom, Grant Anderson, Craig Yoho, and Garrett Stallings round things out. As a staff, the Brewers have a 3.35 team ERA (first), including a 3.24 starter ERA (first) and a 3.48 bullpen ERA (fourth). They’ve struck out 865 batters (second) over 790 2/3 innings.

Closer Riley O’Brien leads the way for St. Louis’ bullpen, with 22 saves in 26 chances this year. JoJo Romero, George Soriano, and Justin Bruihl all rank among team leaders in appearances and have sub-3.70 ERAs over roughly 40 innings apiece. Ryne Stanek has also tossed 33 2/3 innings, though he has a 3.72 ERA. Matt Svanson sits in a low-leverage role with a 6.69 ERA over 37 2/3 innings, and Max Rajcic has made just six appearances totaling nine innings with five runs allowed. As a staff, the Cardinals have a 4.14 team ERA (14th), including a 4.15 starter ERA (12th) and a 4.14 bullpen ERA (16th). They’ve struck out 654 batters (28th) over 776 2/3 innings.

Monday, July 6 @ 6:45 p.m.: LHP Shane Drohan (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 3.18 FIP) vs. RHP Dustin May (5-6, 4.80 ERA, 3.37 FIP)

Drohan has been a solid presence in the rotation, though he still has a 4.09 ERA over seven starts (33 innings) compared to a 1.82 ERA over 10 relief appearances (24 2/3 innings). Overall, this year, he has a 3.12 ERA, 3.18 FIP, and 59 strikeouts over 57 2/3 innings. He took a no-decision on Wednesday against the Reds, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5 2/3 innings. Drohan faced the Cardinals in both of the previous series this season, both times in a relief role. He’s totaled 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

May, a former third-round pick by the Dodgers, has looked really good at times this year, but he’s looked really bad of late. While he has a 4.80 ERA and 3.37 FIP with 78 strikeouts over 84 1/3 innings this year, he’s had a really strange recent run. After tossing 15 shutout innings in wins over the Mets and Padres (including a complete game, one-hit shutout against San Diego), he’s totaled just 2 2/3 innings in his last two outings against the Royals and Braves, allowing 11 runs on 11 hits and three walks, though St. Louis won both of those games in high-scoring affairs. May has made two career starts against the Brewers, totaling 8 2/3 innings with an 0-1 record, 2.08 ERA, and 12 strikeouts. That includes his lone appearance as a Cardinal, which came back in May as he went seven no-hit innings before taking the loss when he gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a hit by pitch.

Tuesday, July 7 @ 1:15 p.m. (Makeup of May 5): RHP Jacob Misiorowski (9-4, 1.47 ERA, 1.96 FIP) vs. RHP Michael McGreevy (3-7, 3.12 ERA, 4.31 FIP)

Misiorowski is fresh off being named an All-Star over the weekend, as he sits at 9-4 this season with a 1.47 ERA, 1.96 FIP, and 156 strikeouts across 104 innings. He’s coming off arguably his worst start of the season, going five innings against the Reds and allowing five runs (currently one earned, though the Reds have appealed the error ruling) on five hits (two homers) and no walks while striking out 10 on just 82 pitches. Miz has made four career starts against St. Louis, going 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 20 2/3 innings. That includes a win in a seven-inning, one-run performance back in late May.

McGreevy, 26 this week, has a strange season stat line, with a 3-7 record and 4.31 FIP but a much better 3.12 ERA. He’s struck out just 60 batters over 95 1/3 innings, and the Cards have lost each of his last four outings. In those losses, he’s 0-2, but he still has a solid 3.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 23 innings. McGreevy’s only appearance against Milwaukee came in late May, when he got roughed up for five runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out six over four innings in a loss.

Tuesday, July 7 @ 6:45 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD

Neither team has announced a starter for the second half of Tuesday’s doubleheader, with it seeming possible we’ll be looking at the 27th man for both squads. For Milwaukee, that likely means Robert Gasser. Gasser, 27, has made seven starts in the majors this year, with a 1-3 record, 4.54 ERA, 4.99 FIP, and 36 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings. The left-hander looked solid in his last three starts before being sent to the ACL Brewers, totaling 17 1/3 innings with five runs allowed on 13 hits and four walks, striking out 17 against the Guardians, Braves, and Reds. Gasser has made two starts against St. Louis, going 1-1 with two runs allowed over nine innings, striking out six.

For the Cardinals, the only real potential option on their non-active 40-man roster is right-hander Hunter Dobbins, who last pitched at Triple-A Memphis on June 30. Dobbins, 26, was acquired in the Willson Contreras trade with the Red Sox over the offseason. He’s made four appearances (two starts) for St. Louis, going 1-0 with a 3.63 ERA, 4.38 FIP, and 19 strikeouts over 17 1/3 innings. He’s also been solid with Memphis, going 5-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 59 1/3 innings in 12 starts this year. Dobbins actually faced the Brewers while with Boston last year, going three innings in relief with two runs allowed on three hits and three walks, striking out one.

Wednesday, July 8 @ 6:45 p.m.: LHP Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.82 ERA, 3.00 FIP) vs. RHP Andre Pallante (10-5, 3.60 ERA, 3.91 FIP)

Harrison, who was snubbed an All-Star selection (my money is on him getting picked as a replacement), has looked fantastic in his first season in Milwaukee, easily his best in the majors. Across 16 starts, Harrison is 8-1 with a 2.82 ERA, 3.00 FIP, and 99 strikeouts over 79 2/3 innings. The left-hander got roughed up a bit in a no-decision on Friday night in Arizona, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three, though Milwaukee would go on to win in extras. His only appearance against St. Louis came back in May of this year, when he tossed six scoreless frames with four hits and no walks, striking out two.

Pallante, 27, already has a career-high 10 wins through 17 starts this season, while pitching to a 3.60 ERA and 3.91 FIP with 70 strikeouts over 95 frames. He went 5 2/3 scoreless innings in St. Louis’ 17-1 blowout win against the Cubs on Friday, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out a pair. A familiar foe of Milwaukee, Pallante is 0-3 against them across 16 appearances (four starts), with a 5.45 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 38 innings.

Thursday, July 9 @ 6:45 p.m.: TBD vs. RHP Kyle Leahy (7-4, 3.86 ERA, 4.09 FIP)

Following the injury to Brandon Woodruff over the weekend, his spot in the rotation is now a bit of a black hole. The good news, however, is that the Brewers seem to expect that right-hander Logan Henderson is close to returning. With that in mind, we’ll assume he makes his return here. Henderson, 24, has been great on a big-league mound across parts of two seasons, going 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA, 2.73 FIP, and 63 strikeouts over 48 1/3 innings. Shelved since late May, he made a pair of rehab appearances over the last couple of weeks, totaling 6 1/3 innings with Triple-A Nashville and allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 11. This would mark his first career appearance against St. Louis.

Leahy, 29, is a former reliever-turned-starter who has found a bit of success here in his third full MLB season. He’s approaching his career high in innings, as he went 88 frames last year and is at 86 1/3 through 17 starts in 2026. He has a 3.86 ERA, 4.09 FIP, and 73 strikeouts for the Cards, and he’s earned the win in each of his last two appearances. In those games, he went 10 total innings against the Cubs and Marlins, allowing one run on five hits and five walks while striking out 11. Leahy is 2-1 in nine appearances (one start) against the Brewers, with a 3.06 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 17 2/3 innings. That includes a 5 1/3-inning outing back in early May, when he allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out five to pick up the victory.

Monday, July 6: Brewers TV; listen via radio on the Brewers Radio Network (620 WTMJ in Milwaukee)

Tuesday, July 7 (Game 1): Brewers TV; listen via radio on the Brewers Radio Network (620 WTMJ in Milwaukee)

Tuesday, July 7 (Game 2): Brewers TV; listen via radio on the Brewers Radio Network (620 WTMJ in Milwaukee)

Wednesday, July 8: Brewers TV; listen via radio on the Brewers Radio Network (620 WTMJ in Milwaukee)

Thursday, July 9: Brewers TV; listen via radio on the Brewers Radio Network (620 WTMJ in Milwaukee)