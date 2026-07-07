Tearful Neymar: Brazil career ‘over’ after World Cup exit to Norway

An emotional Neymar said his career with Brazil had “finished” after his team’s World Cup exit against Norway in the round of 16 on Sunday.

The 34-year-old scored a late consolation goal via a penalty as Brazil lost 2-1, thanks to Erling Haaland’s two goals, to mark their earliest World Cup exit since 1990.

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Neymar slumped to the ground in tears after the final whistle at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey before being consoled by teammates.

“I tried, I tried. Now, it’s over,” he told Globo. “I started here; I finished here.”

Neymar made his debut for Brazil against the United States in a friendly at MetLife Stadium in August 2010, scoring his first international goal.

He will finish his international career as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals, three ahead of Pelé.

Brazil forward Neymar breaks down in tears following his team’s exit. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

His goal in stoppage time Sunday made him just the second Brazilian man, alongside Pelé, to score in four World Cups. Neymar’s 130 appearances for his country are second behind Cafu (142) on Brazil’s all-time list.

Because of a nagging right calf injury, Neymar appeared in only two of Brazil’s five games in the tournament. He was on the field for 15 minutes against Scotland in group play and came off the bench in the 67th minute against Norway.

Brazil’s best player for more than a decade had been slowed by injuries that limited his impact in recent years. The country is now entering a period of transition, with the next generation taking over.

“What I say is that we continue to do our jobs and look for new ideas,” Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said in his postmatch news conference. “It’s the same thing we did this year.

“It is an experience on my side. It is a very disappointing result, and all of us are really saddened.

“But this was a great group, and I have to thank my players; they worked really hard. I don’t think we deserved to lose, but we have to accept it.

“That is football for you, that is sports. Sometimes, you have to manage the sadness and bitter taste of a defeat.

“I am very used to that, but we are going to take this defeat and use it as fuel for the new cycle.

“Everyone is profoundly sad, as the fans are. This is normal to have those feelings, but what we have to do is react correctly.”

ESPN’s Mark Ogden and The Associated Press contributed to this report.