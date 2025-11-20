Google launches Nano Banana Pro powered by Gemini 3

Google on Thursday rolled out Nano Banana Pro, its latest image editing and generation tool, continuing the company’s momentum after launching its new Gemini artificial intelligence model earlier this week.

The product is built on Gemini 3 Pro, which was announced on Tuesday and contributed to record-breaking stock highs.

Alphabet’s stock was up 4% Thursday.

Josh Woodward, vice president of Google Labs and Gemini, told CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa that the Nano Banana Pro’s capabilities expand beyond its original iteration, which launched in late August.

“It’s incredible at infographics. It can make slide decks. It can take up to 14 different images, or five different characters, and sort of keep that character consistency,” he said.

He added that internal users have experimented with the feature by inputting code snippets and even LinkedIn resumes to create infographics.

“I think this ability to visualize things that were previously maybe not something you would think of as a visual medium that tends to be one of the magic things people are finding with it,” Woodward said.

The original Nano Banana went viral on social media as users turned photos of themselves or their pets into hyperrealistic 3D figurines. Woodward wrote in an X post in September that the product helped add 13 million new users to the Gemini app in the span of four days.

Nano Banana Pro is currently available in the Gemini app, with limited free quotas, Google’s writing assistant, NotebookLM, as well as the company’s developer, enterprise and advertising products.

Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers will have access to the product in Google’s search features AI Mode.