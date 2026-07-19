Google’s AI Budget Could Explode Even Higher as It Runs Out of Capacity

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Sundar Pichai confirmed Google Cloud revenue fell short of its potential because capacity constraints prevented the company from serving all waiting customers.

Google Cloud’s $462 billion backlog, which nearly doubled in one quarter, represents over 10 times its annual revenue, with most converting within 24 months.

Google’s mandate requiring engineers to use AI to generate code creates internal GPU competition that further strains the same infrastructure already sold to enterprise clients.

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Artificial intelligence has turned from a software race into an infrastructure arms race. The companies building the biggest AI models are discovering that chips, data centers, and electricity are becoming the limiting factors — not customer interest.

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A company spending billions because demand is weak is a warning sign. One that does so because it cannot build capacity fast enough to satisfy customers is a very different story. That appears to be the challenge facing Alphabet‘s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google. The company is not struggling to find buyers for AI services; it just can’t produce enough computing power to serve them.

Google’s AI Spending Is Accelerating Faster Than Expected

Google is keeping its foot on the AI spending pedal. In Q4 2025, it said capital expenditures would reach $175 billion to $185 billion this year. The market questioned whether the company was spending too aggressively, as it nearly doubled Google’s 2025 spending. Investors feared Big Tech’s AI investments could become a costly spending race.

One quarter later, though, Google reported $35.7 billion in capex during Q1 alone. Instead of slowing down, management raised its full-year capex forecast to $180 billion to $190 billion. The reason was simple: demand exceeded supply. During the earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai said Google Cloud revenue would have been higher if the company had enough capacity to meet customer demand.

It means Google is not building infrastructure and hoping customers will appear. They are already here — and they are waiting.

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A $462 Billion Backlog Shows AI Demand Is Real

The clearest evidence is sitting inside Google Cloud’s $462 billion backlog, which nearly doubled in a single quarter. Management expects more than 50% of that backlog to convert into revenue within 24 months. For comparison, Google Cloud generated $43.2 billion in revenue during 2025. The backlog represents more than 10 times that annual revenue base.