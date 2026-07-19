Security Alert: Worldwide Caution – U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Thailand

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Worldwide Caution: The Department of State advises Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution.
Worldwide Caution
July 17, 2026 – The Department of State advises Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution.
Location: Worldwide
Event: Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation.
We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. Flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world.
Enroll at step.state.gov to receive the latest security alerts and follow the “U.S. Department of State – Security Updates for U.S. Citizens” channel on WhatsApp or @TravelGov on X. When planning travel, carefully read the Travel Advisory and detailed information for your destination, and any recent alerts at travel.state.gov/destination.
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