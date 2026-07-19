Google’s AI Budget Could Explode Even Higher as It Runs Out of Capacity

Artificial intelligence has turned from a software race into an infrastructure arms race. The companies building the biggest AI models are discovering that chips, data centers, and electricity are becoming the limiting factors — not customer interest.

A company spending billions because demand is weak is a warning sign. One that does so because it cannot build capacity fast enough to satisfy customers is a very different story. That appears to be the challenge facing Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG | GOOG Price Prediction) Google. The company is not struggling to find buyers for AI services; it just can’t produce enough computing power to serve them.

Google’s AI Spending Is Accelerating Faster Than Expected

Google is keeping its foot on the AI spending pedal. In Q4 2025, it said capital expenditures would reach $175 billion to $185 billion this year. The market questioned whether the company was spending too aggressively, as it nearly doubled Google’s 2025 spending. Investors feared Big Tech’s AI investments could become a costly spending race.

One quarter later, though, Google reported $35.7 billion in capex during Q1 alone. Instead of slowing down, management raised its full-year capex forecast to $180 billion to $190 billion. The reason was simple: demand exceeded supply. During the earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai said Google Cloud revenue would have been higher if the company had enough capacity to meet customer demand.

It means Google is not building infrastructure and hoping customers will appear. They are already here — and they are waiting.

A $462 Billion Backlog Shows AI Demand Is Real

The clearest evidence is sitting inside Google Cloud’s $462 billion backlog, which nearly doubled in a single quarter. Management expects more than 50% of that backlog to convert into revenue within 24 months. For comparison, Google Cloud generated $43.2 billion in revenue during 2025. The backlog represents more than 10 times that annual revenue base.

The size of enterprise commitments is also expanding. Google said the number of billion-dollar-plus cloud deals signed in 2025 exceeded the combined total from the previous three years. Google’s problem is not finding AI customers. It is keeping up with them.





Google is trapped in a $462B backlog race where chips and power are the ultimate limiting factors—forcing a massive $190B infrastructure surge.

© 24/7 Wall St.



Internal AI Demand Is Adding More Pressure

Bloomberg reported Google delayed the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro as engineers struggled to meet internal performance goals. It also highlighted an unusual challenge: Google’s own employees are becoming major consumers of AI compute.

The company required that engineers use AI tools to help generate code. That initiative is designed to improve productivity, but it also increases demand for the same computing resources Google sells to outside customers. In other words, Google is competing with itself for GPUs.

That creates a rare situation. A company running out of AI capacity for its own engineers while holding a $462 billion cloud backlog does not have a reason to cut spending. In fact, it may need to spend even more.

Granted, there are risks. AI infrastructure spending requires enormous upfront investment, and returns will depend on whether enterprise demand remains strong enough to justify the cost. The industry has not yet reached the point where every AI dollar spent guarantees a dollar earned.

That said, Google’s current constraint is the type investors generally want to see: too much demand rather than too little.

Key Takeaway

In short, Google’s rising capex is not simply a spending story. It is a capacity story. The company has enterprise customers waiting on a $462 billion backlog, but its own engineers are consuming more AI resources. Management is raising spending because the existing infrastructure cannot keep pace.

The question for investors is not whether Google can find demand for AI. It may be whether it needs to spend even more money on infrastructure while simultaneously building faster the capacity it has already contracted for. It’s not necessarily a bad problem to have.

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