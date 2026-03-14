Green Card Update: Visa‑Free Entry Rules Change

Argentina has updated its visa‑free entry rules, allowing some travelers with U.S. Green Cards or visas to enter without first applying for an Argentine visa.

The change applies to nationals of China, India, and the Dominican Republic, depending on the purpose of travel.

Why It Matters

Countries increasingly rely on U.S. immigration screening as a proxy for their own visa checks.

Argentina is now expanding its use of that approach to ease travel while maintaining border controls.

What To Know

Under the updated rules, Argentina’s immigration authority, the Dirección Nacional de Migraciones, has confirmed that U.S. Green Cards and select U.S. visas may now be used as substitute documentation for visa‑free entry by certain foreign nationals.

Nationals of China who hold an eligible U.S. visa or Green Card may now enter Argentina for tourism or business stays of up to 30 days without applying for a separate visa.

For nationals of India and the Dominican Republic, the policy applies to tourism travel, with stays permitted for up to 90 days.

Eligible U.S. visa categories include B1/B2, B2, J, B1, O, P (P1, P2, or P3), E, and H‑1B.

Travelers holding other types of U.S. visas remain subject to Argentina’s standard visa requirements.

Matias Celatti, a lead consultant at the immigration services firm Newland Chase, said the policy is designed to reduce friction for travelers while preserving oversight.

He said the measure aims to simplify immigration procedures, facilitate the entry of travelers, and strengthen tourism and commercial ties while maintaining robust security standards.

Green card holders are also able to trave visa-free to another 38 countries and territories around the world, according to Shirazi Immigration Law Inc. These include: Canada, Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Morocco, Chile, Peru, India, Thailand, Aruba, Bahamas, Albania, Armenia, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Sint Maarten, Turks and Caicos.

What People Are Saying

Celatti said: “This regulatory update provides additional flexibility for travelers who already hold qualifying U.S. immigration documentation.

“By recognizing U.S. visas and permanent resident cards as alternative entry credentials, Argentina reduces administrative requirements and helps facilitate international mobility.”

He added: “For employers managing global mobility programs, the change may streamline short-term travel planning for eligible employees while maintaining compliance with Argentine immigration rules,” he said.

“Organizations should still confirm eligibility and ensure that travelers hold valid documentation before departure to cross borders with confidence.”