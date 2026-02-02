Greenwich, CT Car Accident Lawyer

Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers has a long history of helping Greenwich residents after car accidents. When another driver’s actions cause injuries, compensation may be available. Our legal team gets to work early, carefully reviewing the details of the crash, identifying fault, and protecting your interests from the start.

Types of Car Accident Claims We Handle in Greenwich

Car accidents are a serious concern throughout Greenwich and nearby areas. Connecticut sees thousands of crashes each year, many caused by distracted, impaired, or negligent drivers. In communities like Greenwich, daily commuting, local traffic patterns, and busy intersections contribute to the risk of severe collisions.

Our law firm handles a wide range of car accident claims in Greenwich, including collisions caused by:

Distracted driving, such as texting, phone use, or GPS navigation

Speeding or aggressive driving

Drunk or drug-impaired driving

Unsafe lane changes, tailgating, or failure to yield

Running red lights or stop signs

Drowsy or fatigued driving

Poor road conditions or defective vehicle components

Whether you were rear-ended at a stoplight, struck in an intersection, sideswiped, or injured in a highway crash, our Greenwich car accident lawyers can help. We investigate every aspect of the collision, gather evidence, and work to establish negligence and liability to support your claim.

Common Car Accident Injuries We Handle in Greenwich

Injuries from car accidents can vary widely in severity and impact. Our legal team assists Greenwich residents with claims involving many types of car accident injuries, including:

Whiplash and neck injuries

Back injuries and spinal cord damage

Traumatic brain injuries (TBI)

Broken bones and fractures

Internal injuries or organ damage

Burns, cuts, and lacerations

Emotional trauma, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress

Our legal team works closely with qualified medical professionals to ensure car accident injuries are thoroughly documented and accurately evaluated, helping present a clear picture of how the accident has affected your health and daily life.

Damages You Can Recover in a Greenwich Car Accident Claim

Car accident claims in Connecticut are based on proving that another driver or party caused the crash and your resulting injuries. When liability is established, a Greenwich car accident attorney can pursue compensation designed to address both the financial losses and personal harm you experienced because of the collision.

Compensatory Damages

Compensatory damages are intended to cover what you lost as a result of the accident and to help restore you, as much as possible, to the position you were in before the crash. These damages generally fall into two categories.

Economic Damages

Economic damages represent measurable financial losses that can be supported by documentation such as medical bills, pay records, and repair estimates. In a car accident case, these may include:

Medical treatment, including emergency care, hospital stays, follow-up visits, medication, and physical therapy

Lost wages or reduced earning capacity while recovering

Vehicle repair or replacement costs

Damage to personal property inside the vehicle

Out-of-pocket expenses related to your injuries and recovery

These damages reflect both the immediate financial impact of the accident and any ongoing costs you may face.

Non-Economic Damages

Non-economic damages compensate for the personal and emotional effects of a car accident that are not easily quantified but still have a significant impact on your life. These may include:

Physical pain and ongoing discomfort

Emotional distress, anxiety, or trauma related to the crash

Loss of enjoyment of daily activities or hobbies

Permanent injuries, scarring, or physical limitations

The value of non-economic damages depends on factors such as the severity of the injuries, the length of recovery, and how the accident has affected your quality of life.

Punitive Damages

Punitive damages are awarded only in limited cases involving especially reckless or egregious conduct, such as drunk driving or intentional wrongdoing. These damages are meant to punish extreme behavior and deter similar actions in the future, and are not available in most car accident claims.

Steps to Take After a Car Accident in Greenwich

After a car accident, it is normal to feel overwhelmed and unsure of what to do next. The steps you take in the days that follow can affect your recovery and your ability to pursue a claim. Below are the common steps involved after a car accident in Greenwich, along with how our legal team supports you throughout the process.

Step 1: Reporting the Accident and Securing the Police Report

An official police report plays a vital role in documenting the crash. It identifies the parties involved, records initial observations, and may include details that help establish fault. Our legal team obtains and reviews this report as part of building your claim.

Step 2: Notifying the At-Fault Driver’s Insurance Company

Once the accident is reported, a claim must be filed with the responsible driver’s insurance company. This begins the insurer’s review of liability and damages. We handle communications with the insurance company, submit supporting evidence, and work to protect you from unfair claim tactics.

Step 3: Using Personal Injury Protection Coverage When Needed

If there are delays, disputes over fault, or gaps in coverage, your own Personal Injury Protection coverage may help pay for medical expenses while the claim is pending. We evaluate available coverage and help coordinate benefits to avoid unnecessary financial strain.

Step 4: Identifying and Preserving Witness Statements

Witness testimony can be crucial when accounts of the accident differ. Our Greenwich car accident lawyers identify witnesses, secure statements, and preserve this information to strengthen your claim.

Step 5: Gathering and Organizing Accident Documentation

A successful car accident claim relies on thorough documentation. We collect and organize medical records, bills, repair estimates, photographs, and proof of related expenses to clearly demonstrate the impact of the accident on your life.

Throughout the process, our Greenwich car accident attorneys manage the legal details, advocate for your interests, and pursue fair compensation, allowing you to focus on your recovery with confidence that your case is in capable hands.

Understanding Connecticut Car Accident Laws and Your Claim

Connecticut law controls how car accident claims are handled in Greenwich, including rules on fault, insurance coverage, and filing deadlines. Understanding these rules can help you better protect your rights after a crash.

Fault-Based Insurance System

Connecticut follows a fault-based system, meaning the driver who caused the accident is responsible for resulting injuries and damage. Injured individuals may pursue a claim against the at-fault driver.

Minimum Insurance Requirements

Drivers in Connecticut must carry liability insurance, including:

$25,000 for bodily injury per person

for bodily injury per person $50,000 for bodily injury per accident

for bodily injury per accident $25,000 for property damage

These minimums may not fully cover severe accident losses.

Comparative Negligence Rule

You may recover damages if you are 50 percent or less at fault, though your share of responsibility reduces compensation. If you are more than 50 percent at fault, recovery is not allowed.

Statute of Limitations

Most car accident lawsuits must be filed within two years of the crash. Missing this deadline can bar recovery, regardless of injury severity.

Understanding these laws can affect how your claim moves forward. A Greenwich car accident attorney can help apply these rules to your case and protect your rights from the start.

After a car accident in Greenwich, it is common to feel uncertain about what to do next. Our Greenwich car accident lawyers are here to listen, answer your questions, and provide clear guidance on how your claim may move forward. Getting started is simple. Schedule a free consultation, share what happened in your own words, and let us explain the next steps and how we can help.

Car accident claims often raise questions, especially in the days and weeks after a crash. Greenwich clients frequently ask similar concerns, and this FAQ section provides clear, straightforward answers to help you understand what to expect.

Should I speak to the insurance company after my car accident in Greenwich? It is usually best to speak with a Greenwich car accident lawyer before giving statements to an insurance company. Insurers may use what you say to limit or deny your claim. Our legal team can handle all communication on your behalf. What happens if the other driver does not have insurance in my Greenwich car accident case? If the at-fault driver is uninsured or underinsured, your own uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage may still apply. Our Greenwich car accident lawyers also investigate whether other parties may share responsibility for the crash. How long does a car accident case in Greenwich usually take? The timeline depends on the complexity of the case and the severity of the injuries. Some cases resolve within several months, while others involving serious injuries or disputes may take longer. We work efficiently while protecting the strength of your claim. How much does it cost to hire your firm for a car accident claim in Greenwich? There is no upfront cost. We handle car accident cases on a contingency fee basis, which means you only pay if we recover compensation for you.