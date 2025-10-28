Grigor Dimitrov is ‘back with the boys’ in highly anticipated Paris return from injury | ATP Tour

ATP Tour

Dimitrov is ‘back with the boys’ in highly anticipated Paris return from injury

Bulgarian competes for the first time in 14 weeks

October 25, 2025

Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour Grigor Dimitrov reached the Rolex Paris Masters final in 2023.

By Jerome Coombe

You can’t wipe the smile off Grigor Dimitrov’s face these days.

After three long months on the sidelines due to a pectoral injury, the 34-year-old Bulgarian is finally back in action at the Rolex Paris Masters this week — and you can feel his relief radiating throughout La Défense Arena.

“There are a lot of good and mixed feelings in the most positive way, but it’s nice to be back with the boys and starting to challenge each other again,” Dimitrov told ATPTour.com. “It’s been a good week for me so far, trying to get as many hours as possible on the court because this is what I’ve craved. At the same time, I’m also trying to keep things at the most basic stuff.

“Of course, my goal is coming back to full force next year, but it’s a great challenge for me right now just to see how the body will respond.”

Dimitrov’s last appearance was at Wimbledon, where he produced some of his most inspired tennis to forge a two-sets-to-love lead against then-World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the fourth round. He seemed destined for the quarter-finals, but it was heartbreak all over again, with the Bulgarian suffering his fifth consecutive exit at a major through retirement.

The sight of his tears said more than any press conference could. But as he returns to the bright lights in Paris, where he reached the final in 2023, Dimitrov is back to his joyous self.

The former No. 3 player in the PIF ATP Rankings practised with good friend Andrey Rublev on Friday night and then returned less than 12 hours later to train with Francisco Cerundolo.

“I’ve always loved these last tournaments of the year,” said Dimitrov, the 2017 Nitto ATP Finals champion. “Overall, I’m not trying to overthink anything right now, just trying to be as kind as possible to me, to my body, and to test myself to really see what else I need to be working on, especially coming into the next season.”

Whether it be physical or otherwise, Dimitrov is hoping for a week free of pain. But the emotions will run high regardless. He will take to the doubles court alongside five-time major winner Nicolas Mahut, who is playing the final tournament of his career.

For both men, it promises to be a poignant chapter. One making an anticipated return to ATP Tour action, the other taking his final bow.

“We always wanted to do a few double sessions together throughout the last years, but I was honestly never really able to commit,” Dimitrov said of Mahut. “It was the right time. It was the last tournament for him and it made sense. I have a very sentimental relationship with him.

“For so many years, we played against each other. We competed more than once on such a big occasion. So it’s safe to say that it’s a good ending for him.”

In his singles bid, Dimitrov faces a stern opening test against big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The Bulgarian, however, boasts a 24-12 tournament record, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index, which includes that spirited 2023 run.

Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain: Grigor Dimitrov is back where he belongs — smiling, competing and writing another chapter in his story.