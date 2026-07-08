Grocery recalls affecting Walmart, Target and Kroger

Recent food recalls have affected products sold at Walmart, Target, Kroger and other major grocery chains, including several items available in Texas. A shopper heads into a Walmart store in 2025 in Englewood, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP

Several big grocery store chains have pulled products from their shelves since May due to recalls, with several affecting stores in Texas.

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Kroger, Walmart, Target affected by major recall from third-party supplier

Several major grocery chains have been affected after a recall from a third-party supplier that issued a recall of its own over Salmonella contamination in its dry milk powder. Several products sold at Kroger, Walmart, Target and ALDI have been affected by this recall.

These products include:

Potato chip recall

On May 4, Pennsylvania-based Utz Quality Foods LLC issued a recall for several Zapp’s and Dirty potato chip products following a recall issued by a third-party supplier for dry milk. The products were presumed to have seasoning manufactured by the supplier that contained the recalled dry milk powder that had a potential Salmonella contamination. Though Utz Quality Foods, LLC officials said none of the products included in the recall tested positive for Salmonella, the company pulled the products as a precaution.

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1.5-ounce Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips with expiration dates of Aug. 3, Aug. 10, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24, 2026

2.5-ounce Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips with expiration dates of Aug. 3, Aug. 17 and Aug. 31, 2026

8-ounce Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips with expiration dates of July 27, Aug. 3, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17, 2026

2-ounce Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips with expiration dates of Aug. 3 and Aug. 10, 2026

1.5-ounce Zapp’s Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60-count) with expiration dates of Aug. 3 and Aug. 10, 2026

2-ounce Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chips with an expiration date of Aug. 8, 2026

2.5-ounce Zapp’s Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chips with an expiration date of Aug. 31, 2026

8-ounce Zapp’s Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chips with an expiration date of Aug. 31, 2026

2-ounce Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips with an expiration date of Aug. 31, 2026

Snack mix recall

On May 5, Illinois-based John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. issued a recall for several snack mix products following a recall issued by a third-party supplier, according to a release by the Food and Drug Administration. The products were presumed to have seasoning manufactured by the supplier that contained a recalled dry milk powder that had a potential Salmonella contamination. And though John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. officials said none of the products included in the recall tested positive for Salmonella, the company pulled the products as a precaution.

Fisher’s 30-ounce Tex Mex Trail Mix with an expiration date of Aug. 6, 2027

Southern Style Nuts 23-ounce Gourmet Hunter Mix with expiration dates of Jan. 28, Feb. 5, Feb. 12, Feb. 17, March 3 and March 14, 2027

Southern Style Nuts 36-ounce Gourmet Hunter Mix with expiration dates of Feb. 12, Feb. 26, March 13 and April 2, 2027

Southern Style Nuts 30-ounce Hunter Mix with expiration dates of Jan. 29, Feb. 3, Feb. 10, Feb. 19, Feb. 24, March 2, March 10 and March 16, 2027

Squirrel Brand 16-ounce Travelers Mix with expiration dates of April 30, May 28 and June 24, 2027

Squirrel Brand 16-ounce Town & Country Mix with expiration dates of May 1, May 25 and May 28, 2027

Squirrel Brand 7.5-ounce Town & Country Mix with an expiration date of Feb. 10, 2027

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Cheese bread recall

On May 29, Michigan-based Champion Foods LLC issued a recall for certain batches of its mozzarella cheese bread products due to a potential Salmonella contamination. The recall stemmed from a third-party supplier that issued its own recall over a dry milk powder.

Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread Single Pack with expiration dates of Feb. 4, Feb. 5, Feb. 23, Feb. 24, March 9, March 10, March 17, March 18, March 24, March 25, April 7, April 8, April 20 and April 21, 2027

Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread 2 Pack with expiration dates of Feb. 3, Feb. 4, Feb. 24, Feb. 25, March 10, March 11, March 18 and March 25, 2027

Pizza recall

At Aldi’s the FDA had issued a recall for two kinds of several Mama Cozzi breakfast pizza products sold at its stores tied with following the dry milk powder recall.

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Mama Cozzi’s Biscuit Crust Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Pizza with expiration dates of Oct. 15, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, 2026

Mama Cozzi’s Biscuit Crust Cooked Pork Belly Crumbles Breakfast Pizza with expiration dates of Oct. 15, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, 2026

Mama Cozzi’s Cooked Bacon Topping, Pepper & Onion Breakfast Pizza with expiration dates of Oct. 15, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, 2026

Target

Between May and June, Target has issued five recalls for products sold nationwide.

Baby formula recall

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On June 13, New York-based Nara Organics issued a recall for all Nara Organics Powdered Infant Formula products due to a potential risk of Clostridium botulinum contamination.

These products were sold nationwide at all Target stores:

Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula, 700 grams, UPC 860013251901

Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula, 400 grams, UPC 860013251918

Cookie dough recall

On June 25, Chicago-based Bear Stewart LLC issued a recall for a single lot of Bakr Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Ready To Bake Cookie Dough pouches due to undeclared soy. No illnesses have been reported to date.

These products were sold nationwide at all Target locations:

8-ounce Bakr Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Ready To Bake Cookie Dough with lot number 2606022

Walmart

Between May and June, Walmart issued eight recalls for food products, including five recalls sold at Texas locations.

Chocolate recall

On May 24, Pennsylvania-based Bazzini, LLC issued a recall for several of its SkinnyDipped products due to an undeclared peanut allergen.

These products were sold in major retail stores, including Walmart:

3.17-ounce Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites (10-count) with expiration dates of Dec. 20, Dec. 22, Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 29, 2026

3.17-ounce Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites (6-count) with expiration dates of Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, 2026

0.53-ounce Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites (50-count) with an expiration date of Dec. 23, 2026

0.53-ounce Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites (24-count) with an expiration date of Dec. 26, 2026

0.53-ounce Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Easter Bites (20-count) with expiration dates of Dec. 20 and Dec. 22, 2026

3.17-ounce Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites (4-count) with expiration dates of Dec. 22, Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 29, 2026

Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites/Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups (32-count) with expiration dates of Dec. 22, Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 29, 2026

Meat recall

On June 18, Chicago-based Morningstar Farms issued a recall for two of its plant-based products due to possible plastic pieces in the food.

10-ounce Morningstar Farms Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets with expiration dates of July 7 and July 8, 2027

8-ounce Morningstar Farms Hot and Spicy Sausage Patties with expiration dates of July 5, July 6 and July 7, 2027

H-E-B and Sprout

Both H-E-B and Sprout have announced a recall on April 2 after the FDA announced it was investigating nine cases of people sickened by E. coli linked to raw cheese products sold nationwide at the grocery chains.

Upon reporting in May, nine people have been sickened by a strain of E. coli linked to the cheese, according to the FDA. That includes children under 5 and three that were hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported.

The following products were affected: