Jennifer Beals Joins LL Cool J & Scott Caan In ‘NCIS: New York’

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Beals (The L Word) is set to star opposite leads LL Cool J and Scott Caan in NCIS: New York, CBS’ latest installment in the hit crime drama franchise. Jacqueline Byers (Salvation), Shane Harper (Power Book IV: Fiorce) and Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why) also have been cast as series regulars in the crime drama, which is launching this fall as part of CBS’ NCIS-branded Tuesday lineup, streaming next day on Paramount+.

In NCIS: New York, LL Cool J reprises his NCIS: Los Angeles role as NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna who returns to his hometown of New York City to the NCIS field office, partnering with a roguish agent, Nick Schaeffer (Caan), and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world.

Beals will play the female lead — and Sam and Nick’s boss — Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team.

L-R: Jacqueline Byers, Shane Harper and Devin Druid James DePietro/ Cindy Ord/Getty Images/ Tyler Chick

Byers, Harper and Druid will pay members of Sam and Nick’s team. Byers portrays NCIS Special Agent Addison “Addy” Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper plays NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field and a hopeless romantic. Druid plays NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority.

NCIS: New York is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J and Jason Barrett executive produce, with Balasco serving as showrunner.

Flashdance star Beals’ previous credits also include Luckiest Girl Alive, Devil in a Blue Dress, and The Book of Boba Fett. She is recurring in the upcoming third season of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Beals is repped by CAA, Constellation Media Group and Felker McGinnis & Ryan.

Byers is known for her series regular role on CBS’ Salvation. She also recurred on AMC’s Dark Winds and Showtime’s Roadies. Her recent film credits include Forbidden Fruits and Shadow of God. Byers is repped by Strand Entertainment, CESD Talent Agency and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Harper is coming off a series regular turn on Starz’s Power Book IV: Force. He was also part of the main casts of Hightown, A Teacher, and Happyland. Harper is repped by Gersh, Luber Roklin and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Druid is best known for his role as Tyler Down on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. He is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.