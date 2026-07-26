GTA 6 physical copies in Japan have a 170-day expiration date

GTA 6’s code-in-a-box approach to physical copies has apparently found a new way to frustrate players, this time in Japan. Rockstar’s own support page for the game states that Japanese product codes will expire 170 days after the issuance date, citing “regional regulations” as the cause.

That math puts the cutoff at May 8, 2027. Anyone who buys an unopened boxed copy after that date could end up with a code that no longer works. The restriction appears to apply only to the PS5 version, since Xbox codes aren’t region-locked the same way. Rockstar also notes that the code needs to be redeemed on a PlayStation account registered in Japan, and recommends buying from a retailer in the same region as the account to avoid activation issues.

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The detail was first flagged by an X user, though the original post has since been taken down, and there’s apparently some disagreement over whether the 170-day window applies to the base game or just to a pre-order DLC bonus. Rockstar hasn’t clarified either way yet, so it’s worth treating the exact scope with a bit of caution. Still, multiple outlets have read Rockstar’s own FAQ wording as covering the base game code, not just an add-on.

It’s not confirmed exactly why Japan is singled out, but the timing seems to line up with Japanese regulations around prepaid payment instruments, which apparently apply lighter oversight to anything valid for under six months. A 170-day window fits comfortably inside that line, which would explain why the cutoff sits where it does.

Of course, none of this would matter much if GTA 6 still shipped on disc anywhere. Rockstar confirmed months ago that physical editions are a code in a box, not a disc, a decision that already drew criticism when it was announced. This latest wrinkle has reheated that argument, especially with Sony still facing backlash over its own move away from producing PS5 discs entirely.

Gamers are understandably agitated over this change. A code can expire, get tied to a region, or stop working if a server goes down years later, whereas a disc just plays. Whether that argument is enough to keep physical media alive at scale is a different question, since retailers and publishers both save money by skipping manufacturing and distribution costs on discs.

Frequently Asked Questions TweakBot answers common questions about this news using TweakTown’s own coverage from this page and related content from our archive. Tap a question to reveal the answer, or type your own below. Question #1 Does the 170-day expiration apply only to PS5 codes and not Xbox codes according to the article? The article says the 170-day restriction appears to apply only to the PS5 version, because Xbox codes are not region-locked the same way. However, Rockstar has not explicitly clarified the exact scope of the window, so that reading is not fully confirmed. Answered Question #2 Does Rockstar require the GTA 6 code to be redeemed on a PlayStation account registered in Japan? Yes. Rockstar’s support page notes that the Japanese GTA 6 product code needs to be redeemed on a PlayStation account registered in Japan and recommends buying from a retailer in the same region to avoid activation issues. Answered Question #3 Is there ambiguity about whether the 170-day window covers the base game code or only a pre-order DLC bonus? Yes. The article says there is disagreement over whether the 170-day window applies to the base game or only a pre-order DLC bonus, and Rockstar has not clarified either way. It also notes multiple outlets have read Rockstar’s FAQ wording as covering the base game code rather than just an add-on. Answered Question #4 What potential consumer risks with code-in-a-box physical copies does the article highlight (e.g., expiration, region lock, server dependency)? The article highlights that code-in-a-box copies can expire (Rockstar’s support page says Japanese product codes expire 170 days after issuance), can be region-locked (PS5 codes must be redeemed on a PlayStation account registered in Japan and Rockstar recommends buying from a retailer in the same region), and are dependent on backend services (a code could stop working if servers go down years later). Answered Have a question not listed here? Ask below and TweakBot will answer it.

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Regardless, stories like this one make the case for physical ownership in a way that’s hard to argue with, even if the industry’s economics are already pointing the other way.