GTA 6 trailer 3 expected to arrive within two weeks, according to insider

Everybody wants to see more of GTA 6, but Rockstar has gone quiet on the trailer front after dropping the second one. However, Rockstar Games might be gearing up for another GTA 6 trailer sooner than expected. Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, appearing on a recent podcast, said he expects the third trailer to land around August 6, timing it closely to Take-Two’s next earnings call.

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“I reckon we’re getting GTA 6 trailer August 6.”

He was clear that he doesn’t have anything concrete pointing to that exact date, but he’s basing the prediction on how Rockstar and Take-Two have handled marketing beats in the past, usually clustering big reveals around investor calls.

It’s been well over a year since fans got a proper look at the game. Trailer 1 dropped in December 2023 and pulled in over 93 million YouTube views in 24 hours, a record for a non-music video reveal at the time. Trailer 2 followed in May 2025 and went even bigger, hitting roughly 475 million views across all platforms in a single day, though it fell short of Trailer 1’s YouTube-only record. Both numbers happened before anyone could even pre-order the game.

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What fans are really hoping for this time is actual gameplay. The first two trailers leaned heavily on cinematic footage, and Rockstar has previously had to clarify how much of that footage was cutscene versus in-engine. Trailer 1 itself was confirmed to be entirely in-game rather than pre-rendered, which set expectations sky high. Still, a former Rockstar developer recently cautioned that trailer footage tends to be a heavily polished version of what ends up in the final game, so it’s worth keeping that in mind even if gameplay does show up this time.

GTA 6 is currently set to release on November 19, after being pushed back twice from its original 2025 window. That leaves Rockstar with a tight four-month runway to market the game before launch, which lines up with Henderson’s theory that the marketing push needs to start soon. Pre-orders have already been live since late June, and reports suggest PS5 orders are outpacing Xbox by roughly 6 to 1 so far.

Of course, the stakes here are hard to overstate. GTA 5 has sold close to 230 million copies since 2013, and Red Dead Redemption 2 has moved 85 million on its own. GTA 6 is expected to challenge or beat both, and Take-Two has already built its financial guidance around a launch this fall.

Frequently Asked Questions TweakBot answers common questions about this news using TweakTown’s own coverage from this page and related content from our archive. Tap a question to reveal the answer, or type your own below. Question #1 When does Tom Henderson predict GTA 6 Trailer 3 will arrive and what is his reasoning tied to Take-Two’s schedule? Tom Henderson predicts GTA 6 Trailer 3 will arrive around August 6. He bases that timing on Rockstar and Take-Two’s tendency to cluster big marketing reveals around investor calls, tying the trailer to Take-Two’s next earnings call. He also notes the need to start a serious marketing push with a tight four-month runway before the November 19 release and Take-Two building financial guidance around a fall launch. Answered Question #2 Has Rockstar previously timed major GTA reveals around investor or earnings calls as suggested in this article? The article says insider Tom Henderson bases his prediction on Rockstar and Take-Two historically clustering big reveals around investor or earnings calls. It does not provide any concrete past examples or evidence in the article to confirm that this timing has actually happened before. Answered Question #3 Based on this article, what type of footage did the first two GTA 6 trailers primarily use and did Trailer 1 use in-game or pre-rendered assets? The first two trailers leaned heavily on cinematic footage. Trailer 1 was confirmed to be entirely in-game rather than pre-rendered. Answered Question #4 What caveats did a former Rockstar developer give about how trailer visuals may compare to final gameplay? He warned that trailer footage tends to be a heavily polished version of what ends up in the final game. It is worth keeping that in mind even if gameplay appears in a future trailer. Answered Have a question not listed here? Ask below and TweakBot will answer it.

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It’s not an understatement that the entire gaming world is looking forward to Rockstar dropping Trailer 3 for GTA 6, and we want it to be soon.