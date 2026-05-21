Gucci Got Tom Brady and Cindy Crawford to Strut Their Stuff in Times Square

It’s hard to get most New Yorkers to embrace Times Square, that neon-lit temple to unabashed consumerism and performance that has come to symbolize one particularly garish side of the city. But on Saturday night, Gucci pulled it off.

The pedestrian triangle sandwiched between Broadway and Seventh Avenue was transformed into a runway, the block from 47th to 48th Streets, a red carpet. Some 50 giant advertising screens were co-opted to serve as windows to the Gucci universe, full of images of star-strewn galaxies, rivers of lava, wildflower fields and a host of fake products, including Gucci water, Gucci chocolate, Gucci wellness supplements and Gucci travel.

Because you want to “drive the narrative,” a silky voice-over announced as a Gucci automobile flashed by in a video overhead. Passers-by gawked behind barriers as Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes and Lady Bunny took their seats.

The occasion was the unveiling of Demna’s first cruise show. The atmosphere was meta-kitsch. As for the clothes — they were good.