GUEST LINEUP ON AMERICA’S MOST-WATCHED DAYTIME TALK SHOW, ‘THE VIEW,’ MARCH 30-APRIL 3

“The View,” now in Season 29, is America’s most-watched daytime talk show. Called “the most important political TV show in America” by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans. “The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, visit theview.tv and follow “The View” (@theviewabc) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Sara Haines (@sarahaines), Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah) and Ana Navarro (@ananavarrofl) on Instagram.

Scheduled guests for “The View” the week of March 30-April 3 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, March 30 — Whitney Cummings guest co-hosts; Hasan Minhaj and Ismael Loutfi (off-Broadway’s “Ismael Loutfi: Heavenly Baba”)

Tuesday, March 31 — Whitney Cummings guest co-hosts; Rahm Emanuel (former mayor of Chicago)

Wednesday, April 1 — Whitney Cummings guest co-hosts; Brandy Norwood (author, “Phases: A Memoir”); Deborah Roberts (co-anchor, “20/20”)

Thursday, April 2 — Whitney Cummings guest co-hosts; Don Lemon (host, “The Don Lemon Show”); Arsenio Hall (author, “Arsenio: A Memoir”)

Friday, April 3 (OAD: (3/3/26) — Elisabeth Hasselbeck guest co-hosts; Zach Braff (actor, ABC’s “Scrubs”); Joan Lunden (former “GMA” anchor and author, “JOAN: Life Beyond the Script”)

The co-hosts are talking the hottest pop culture topics on “The Weekend View”:

Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29

Chappell Roan’s backlash over an 11-year-old fan encounter. Lisa Kudrow on the perils of reality TV. Miley Cyrus unpacks the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.” Gwyneth Paltrow leans into nepo baby status. Is Doja Cat’s doppelgänger Joy Behar?

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