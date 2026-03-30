Where Will AVGO Be in 3 Years?

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Broadcom (AVGO) posted Q1 FY2026 revenue of $19.31B, up 29.5% year-over-year, with AI semiconductor revenue hitting $8.4B (up 106% YoY) and free cash flow reaching $8.01B, all while maintaining a record 68% adjusted EBITDA margin.
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Broadcom’s $73B AI backlog and hyperscale customer wins position it to exceed $100B in annual AI sales by 2027, but execution risks around customer concentration and non-AI revenue weakness create valuation pressure at a 63x trailing P/E multiple.
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Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been one of the defining semiconductor stories of the AI era. Trading at $322.51, the stock sits 14% below its 52-week high of $412.95 despite a business accelerating in nearly every dimension. Our Price Target for Broadcom is $352.37, implying 9.26% upside over the next 12 months. The 24/7 Wall St. model confidence level is 90%.
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Metric
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Value
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Current Price
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$322.51
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24/7 Wall St. Price Target
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$352.37
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Upside
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9.26%
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Analyst Consensus
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Bullish
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Confidence Level
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90%
Broadcom has climbed 69.63% over the past year, though the stock is down 6.63% year-to-date and off 2.85% over the past month. The pullback comes despite a blowout Q1 FY2026 earnings report.
Revenue came in at $19.31 billion, up 29.47% year-over-year, beating consensus of $19.14 billion. Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.05 cleared estimates of $2.02. AI semiconductor revenue hit $8.4 billion, up 106% year-over-year, exceeding the company’s own forecast. Adjusted EBITDA margins held at a record 68%, while free cash flow reached $8.01 billion, up 33.21% year-over-year. Overall, the numbers are impressive.
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The bull case centers on AI revenue acceleration that has consistently outrun expectations. CEO Hock Tan has set a public goal of exceeding $100 billion in AI sales by 2027.
With Q2 FY2026 guidance calling for AI semiconductor revenue of $10.7 billion and total revenue of approximately $22 billion, up 47% year-over-year, the trajectory supports that ambition. The company has secured five XPU customers including Google, Anthropic, and Apple, and carries a $73 billion AI backlog expected to be delivered over the next 18 months, with management noting the backlog is expected to grow.
Tan stated, “We have never seen bookings of the nature that what we have seen over the past three months.” The bull case 1-year price target reaches $450.17, and the consensus analyst target stands at $472.01 with 48 buy ratings and zero sell ratings.
The primary risk is customer concentration. A significant portion of AI revenue flows from a small number of hyperscale cloud customers. Any slowdown in their capex cycles or a shift toward GPU-based infrastructure could pressure results. Broadcom also carries meaningful debt, and the trailing P/E of 63x leaves little room for execution missteps.
Non-AI semiconductor revenue remains subdued, with management guiding for stability rather than recovery in enterprise markets. The company depends heavily on TSMC for 2nm and 3nm wafer capacity, introducing geopolitical risk. The bear case from our model points to $283.65 over 12 months.
Tan addressed margin concerns directly: “The AI revenue has a lower gross margin than our obviously, the rest of the business, including software, of course. But we expect the rate of growth to offer as we do more and more AI revenue to be so so much that we get the operating leverage on our operating spending that operating margin won’t deliver dollars that are still a high level of growth.”
Broadcom is also building an advanced packaging facility in Singapore to reduce supply chain exposure.
The 24/7 Wall St. Price Target reflects a business firing on all cylinders but priced for near-perfection. Our model carries 90% confidence in this range, supported by AI revenue acceleration, a $73 billion backlog, and a nearly unanimous analyst community.
The key variable is the Q2 FY2026 AI revenue print. If Broadcom delivers on its $10.7 billion AI semiconductor guidance or exceeds it, the stock has a clear path toward the analyst consensus target of $472. If a hyperscale customer reduces orders or the backlog shows cancellations, the forward multiple compresses quickly at this valuation.
Wall Street is bullish on the stock with over half a dozen analysts raising the price target after the blow-out results.
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Year
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24/7 Wall St. Price Target
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2026
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$341.21
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2027
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$367.08
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2028
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$403.15
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2029
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$429.22
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2030
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$438.55
These projections assume Broadcom continues converting its AI backlog into revenue while sustaining EBITDA margins near 68%. The 5-year bull case reaches $707.33, contingent on the $100 billion AI revenue target materializing and new customer wins. The 5-year bear case settles at $293.61 if AI capex cycles moderate and multiples compress toward sector averages.
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