Where Will AVGO Be in 3 Years?

Broadcom (AVGO) posted Q1 FY2026 revenue of $19.31B, up 29.5% year-over-year, with AI semiconductor revenue hitting $8.4B (up 106% YoY) and free cash flow reaching $8.01B, all while maintaining a record 68% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Broadcom’s $73B AI backlog and hyperscale customer wins position it to exceed $100B in annual AI sales by 2027, but execution risks around customer concentration and non-AI revenue weakness create valuation pressure at a 63x trailing P/E multiple.

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Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been one of the defining semiconductor stories of the AI era. Trading at $322.51, the stock sits 14% below its 52-week high of $412.95 despite a business accelerating in nearly every dimension. Our Price Target for Broadcom is $352.37, implying 9.26% upside over the next 12 months. The 24/7 Wall St. model confidence level is 90%.

Metric Value Current Price $322.51 24/7 Wall St. Price Target $352.37 Upside 9.26% Analyst Consensus Bullish Confidence Level 90%

Broadcom has climbed 69.63% over the past year, though the stock is down 6.63% year-to-date and off 2.85% over the past month. The pullback comes despite a blowout Q1 FY2026 earnings report.

Revenue came in at $19.31 billion, up 29.47% year-over-year, beating consensus of $19.14 billion. Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.05 cleared estimates of $2.02. AI semiconductor revenue hit $8.4 billion, up 106% year-over-year, exceeding the company’s own forecast. Adjusted EBITDA margins held at a record 68%, while free cash flow reached $8.01 billion, up 33.21% year-over-year. Overall, the numbers are impressive.

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The bull case centers on AI revenue acceleration that has consistently outrun expectations. CEO Hock Tan has set a public goal of exceeding $100 billion in AI sales by 2027.

With Q2 FY2026 guidance calling for AI semiconductor revenue of $10.7 billion and total revenue of approximately $22 billion, up 47% year-over-year, the trajectory supports that ambition. The company has secured five XPU customers including Google, Anthropic, and Apple, and carries a $73 billion AI backlog expected to be delivered over the next 18 months, with management noting the backlog is expected to grow.