‘Storage Wars’ star Darrell Sheets wrote about ‘Facebook bullying’ in suicide note before his death

“Storage Wars” star Darrell Sheets left a suicide note citing “Facebook bullying” prior to his shocking death in April.

According to a Lake Havasu City Police incident report obtained by Page Six, detectives located a handwritten note inside a “black bin” inside a closet, summarized by cops as reading “I could not take anymore the Facebook bulling, f*** you [redacted]”

Per the report, “the writing appeared to be shaky.”

The report also contained new details from the reality TV star’s final moments. An unnamed girlfriend told police detectives that Sheets got out of bed late after being unable to sleep.

After finding him standing in the doorway to his office, he told her to “go back to bed,” after which she “heard a single gunshot.”

The girlfriend also claimed in the report that his son [Brandon Sheets] had recently been in a “verbal” argument with his father at the Arizona home over “family drama.”

Darrell Sheets, seen above in 2012, left a suicide note, according to a police report obtained by Page Six. Getty Images

The “Storage Wars” star, seen above in 2011, referenced “Facebook” bullying in the note. Getty Images

She also claimed the A&E star’s daughter-in-law had allegedly texted him, claiming the girlfriend was “suspicious” and that she “was stealing money” from him.

It was “apparent to her that Darrell was sad and upset because of the text messages,” according to the report.

The girlfriend also claimed in another interview that the arguments escalated to a point of shouting, and that she left as the son was yelling at Darrell.

She allegedly said that he “didn’t want to be alone with them,” that he’d been “devastated” and “sad as hell” following the visit.

The report also noted that the reality personality had faced chronic “sleep deprivation” and that his girlfriend claimed he had “been stressed out.” He had “never mentioned self-harm to her” and she said the relationship had been “good” leading up to his death.

A girlfriend claimed that the TV star, seen here in 2012, had gotten out of the bed the night of his death because he couldn’t sleep. Getty Images

The TV star was also said to have argued with his son, per the newly obtained documents. callkimber/Instagram

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Though the girlfriend wasn’t named, Darrell was said to have remained close to ex-wife Kimber Wuerfel, whom he divorced in 2016, over the years.

TMZ was the first to report the news on Wednesday.

A rep for Darrell was not immediately available for comment. Page Six has also reached out to Brandon, but did not immediately hear back.

Darrell was found dead on April 22 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office subsequently confirmed in May that he died by suicide.

The TV star’s “Storage Wars” castmates Laura and Dan Dotson claimed he was living in fear over alleged cyberbullying before his death. “His family told us that this has been happening for three years,” Laura told Us Weekly in April.

Darrell, pictured above with son Brandon in a previous social media post, died on April 22 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Instagram/Brandon Sheets

He was previously married to Kimber Weurfel, seen above with him in a social media upload. callkimber/Instagram

“[It happens to] even strong men that you think aren’t gonna get their feelings hurt. Cyberbullying is a real thing.”

Prior to his death, Darrell reportedly addressed the alleged cyberbullies in a Facebook post, according to the outlet, saying that his “cyberbully stalker” had also harassed others.

Sergeant Kyle Ridgway previously told Page Six, “We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation.”

Brandon — who appeared on the series with his father from 2010 to 2017 — mourned his father’s death in an emotional Instagram upload.

“My heart is so broken….I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family,” he wrote in part in an April 30 Instagram post.

Wuerfel, meanwhile, also shared a tribute to her ex-husband via Instagram. “Darrell gave us so many moments of laughter, connection, and life. May the memories you hold of him stay close to your heart, as mine will stay with me forever.”

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.