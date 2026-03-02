Harrison Ford’s wife Calista Flockhart, 61, shows off natural beauty as she goes makeup-free on rare outing

Calista Flockhart showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free during a rare outing in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Ally McBeal star, 61, whose husband Harrison Ford will be honored at the Actor Awards on Sunday, kept things casual in jeans and a simple black top while running errands.

Looking far removed from her red carpet glamour days, Flockhart seemed completely at ease as she strolled the streets of LA.

She gave fans a glimpse of her natural visage as she slipped off her sunglasses back in her car.

The outing was particularly unusual, as the couple was last spotted sharing a rare public display of affection on the New York subway in April 2025.

Before that, Flockhart had been absent from red carpets, last appearing alongside her Indiana Jones icon husband at the 2025 Emmy Awards in September 2025.

Calista Flockhart showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free during a rare outing in Los Angeles on Friday

She gave fans a glimpse of her natural visage as she slipped off her sunglasses back in her car

Their relationship, now more than two decades strong, began almost by accident.

The pair first crossed paths at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002 – Ford, then 60, was being honored while Flockhart, 38, was nominated for Ally McBeal.

Despite a 22‑year age gap that had tabloids buzzing, the two hit it off immediately.

Years later, both have joked about the early rumors – particularly the legendary story that Flockhart threw a drink on Ford to get his attention.

In joint interviews, they both laughed off that version, with Ford admitting he was actually the one who spilled the wine during their first conversation.

Their courtship moved slowly at first; they dated for eight years before Ford popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2009 during a family vacation.

The following June, they married in an intimate ceremony in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with only close family present.

A central part of their life together has been Calista’s son, Liam, whom she adopted as a single mother in 2001, a year before meeting Ford.

Flockhart last appeared alongside her Indiana Jones icon husband Harrison Ford at the 2025 Emmy Awards in September 2025

At the time, Ford already had four children from previous marriages but welcomed Liam into his life without hesitation.

‘When I met Liam, he was just beginning to walk, and it just didn’t matter to me,’ Ford later told The New York Times.

Ford legally adopted Liam after marrying Calista, and the blended family became a defining part of their partnership.

Ford has frequently praised Flockhart’s parenting, telling Reader’s Digest that she had done ‘a really wonderful job’ raising Liam even before Ford became part of their family.

Both have acknowledged the age difference openly.

Flockhart once told People that the 22‑year gap ‘doesn’t factor into our relationship at all,’ joking that she sometimes forgets he’s that much older.

Ford has also reflected candidly on how his prior parenting experiences shaped his role with Liam.

In a 2010 interview with The Independent, he admitted that, despite his success and busy career, ‘my older children have taught me a lot about parenting,’ and that he feels he’s ‘a little better at it now’ than in his youth.

The pair first crossed paths at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002 – Ford, then 60, was being honored while Flockhart, 38, was nominated for Ally McBeal; (pictured 2024)

Despite being one of Hollywood’s most recognizable couples, Ford and Flockhart have mostly kept their personal life private, preferring to avoid the glare of tabloid scrutiny.

They have split time between residences in Los Angeles, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and New York when Calista has taken stage roles, like Curse of the Starving Class.

Despite their long marriage, the pair have never appeared on screen together – a fact Ford says comes down to practical concerns.

Their marriage has also weathered Ford’s past experiences.

He was previously married twice – first to Mary Marquardt, with whom he had two sons, and later to screenwriter Melissa Mathison, with whom he shared a son and a daughter.

Despite those earlier chapters ending, Ford has said his life with Flockhart feels like a unique and lasting partnership.