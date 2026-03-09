Heather Graham, 56, takes a dip in striped bikini during Mexico getaway

Heather Graham soaked up the sun in a striped bikini during a getaway to Mexico with Italian filmmaker Michele Civetta.

The “Boogie Nights” star and Civetta were photographed taking a dip in the ocean while in Talum on Tuesday afternoon.

The duo lifted their arms in the air as they jumped over the waves.

Graham, 56, was all smiles as she and Civetta, 50, who sported striped swim trunks, walked back to shore to dry off.

The actress shielded her face with a sun hat and sunglasses as she lounged with the businessman.

At one point in the day, she changed into a white bikini, and later covered up with a blue sweater to take a relaxing walk on the beach.

Graham and Civetta’s relationship status is unknown, though the latter shared a photo of the actress with her arms around him via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“Sunstruck … Mexico,” he captioned the snap, which also included a red heart emoji.

Additionally, Civetta shared a photo of the “Bowfinger” star lounging in a white bikini, writing, “Mermaid in the Sea.”

Reps for Graham weren’t immediately available to Page Six for comment.

The “Lost in Space” star was last romantically linked to John de Neufville after they were seen together at a New York City event in 2022.

De Neufville was last seen on Graham’s Instagram in a 2024 New Year’s photodump.

The duo, seen here in January, didn’t show signs of PDA. Instagram/mcivetta

Graham, meanwhile, is often spotted turning up the heat in bikinis.

Most recently, she flaunted her figure in a royal blue two-piece while reflecting on the New Year in January.

The throwback snap was taken during the “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” star’s Italian getaway last summer.