Helldivers 2 x Warhammer 40,000 Castellan’s Creed Legendary Warbond Items Fully Revealed

As promised, we have the full reveal of the Helldivers 2 x Warhammer 40,000 Legendary Warbond today, a first look at the weapons and armor it will include, and a release date.

“Roll the dice to break the traitorous enemies of Super Earth in this historic crossover Legendary Warbond,” developer Arrowhead said. “Fight for Liberty without measuring distance, line-of-sight or your target’s chances of survival with potent weapons, formidable armor, and so much more.”

In a post on Steam, Arrowhead said the Warbond is inspired by the Astra Militarum regiment, the Cadian Kasrkin, which most fans had predicted.

“This deployment of advanced firearms, armor, patterns and more, has been recreated in honor of the valiant Helldivers who gave their lives in a heroic last stand to defend the peaceful world of Chara during the First Galactic War,” Arrowhead continued, referencing Warhammer 40,000’s most famous destroyed world, Cadia.

“Now you have the opportunity to unleash a devastating new type of Freedom on the battlefield in their eternal memory.

“Dive in. Deploy out. Spread Managed Democracy all about.”

You can see all the items in the slideshow of images, below.

Helldivers 2 x Warhammer 40,000 Castellan’s Creed Legendary Warbond Screenshots

The warbond includes the R/40-K Hot-Shot Marksman Rifle:

Primary – This weapon is a testament to Charan craftsmanship, deadly at close range, deadlier at long range. Engineered for precision on the battlefield, every shot fired is a declaration of intent. This will make a worthy addition to any Helldiver’s arsenal.

The P/40-K Bolt Pistol (this was teased last week):

Sidearm – A sidearm which has withstood the test of time. Known for its versatility and raw stopping power, it causes even the most hardened enemies to quiver in its presence. Never leave your Super Destroyer without one.

The 40-K Meltagun stratagem:

Stratagem- Firing a short-ranged, superheated beam of thermal energy capable of reducing steel to slag. Effective at melting away any traces of undemocratic values from even the toughest of foes.

And the G/40-K Meltamine:

Throwable – A proximity activated burst mine that is dangerous to friend and foe alike, said to burn brighter than the sun itself. Place wisely, Helldiver. Mind your step.

Armor wise, we have the TG-8 Sharpshooter:

Medium Armor – For the soldier who does what needs to be done, no matter the cost. The TG-8 is not armor for survival, it is armor for obedience. Spread Managed Democracy at any cost.

Armor Passive – True Grit

+20 weapon handling, +30% reload speed for support weapons

And the TG-122 Demo-Trooper:

Heavy Armor – The Ministry of Defense has faithfully recreated this storied Charan armor for a new wave of Helldivers. Built to endure the harshest warzones known to mankind. Wear the history, carry on the legacy, and champion Freedom.

Armor Passive – True Grit

+20 weapon handling, +30% reload speed for support weapons

Other items include:

Cape/Player Card: Camo Cloak

Cape/Player Card: City Fighter’s Resolve

Title: Still Standing

Pattern: Castellan’s Green

The Helldivers 2 x Warhammer 40,000 Castellan’s Creed Legendary Warbond launched August 12. It’s worth noting that you will not be able to claim the warbond with a Premium Warbond token.

Even before the Warhammer 40,000 crossover was announced, fans had spoken about how it would be the perfect fit for Helldivers 2, which sees groups of four soldiers essentially play the role of cannon fodder in the endless galactic war against horrible alien monsters. You can quite easily equate Helldivers’ alien bug race, the Terminids, to Warhammer 40,000’s Tyranids, for example. The Automatons aren’t a million miles away from the mindless mechanical Necrons, either.

Warhammer 40,000 is something Arrowhead was often asked about in interviews, and by that I mean that I had asked the team about it in interviews because I love this stuff. In April last year, I asked Alex Bolle, production director on Helldivers 2, about a potential Warhammer 40,000 collab, and he said discussions were being had. “Obviously Warhammer 40,000 is something that a lot of guys internally love to death,” he said at the time. “So the devs are discussing, the devs are proposing stuff, and the hype is building. So these are discussions internally that we are having. Warhammer 40,000, I can’t really tell you. Maybe. Who knows? We’ll see!”

Indeed, in 2024, Arrowhead’s Johan Pilestedt published an extended list of IPs he “really would love to do a take on,” and Warhammer 40,000 was right up there alongside the likes of Aliens, Starship Troopers, and Terminator.

Wesley is Director, News at IGN. Find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can reach Wesley at wesley_yinpoole@ign.com or confidentially at wyp100@proton.me.