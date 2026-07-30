Fox News Host Steve Doocy Returns to New York City After Florida Move

“Fox & Friends” star Steve Doocy has reclaimed his seat on the show’s iconic couch inside the Fox News studio in New York City—more than a year after he stepped down from his role as a full-time host of the show amid his relocation to Florida.

Viewers of the hit morning show were delighted to see Doocy, 69, making an appearance in the Manhattan studio alongside co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, having traveled back to the Big Apple to fill in for Lawrence B. Jones.

However, the on-air personality’s return to New York life is only temporary, according to a post shared on his Facebook account, where he explained to fans that he will only be in the studio for a week, while Jones is enjoying some time off.

“I’m back on the couch a couple days filling in for Lawrence. Always a pleasure seeing Ainsley and Brian and the Studio M Crew,” he wrote, while sharing a photo of himself, Earhardt, and Kilmeade.

Doocy—who is the father of fellow Fox News star Peter Doocy—noted that he will return to regularly scheduled programing from Aug. 3, when he will resume his current role as Coast-to-Coast Host, a position that he took up when he left New York City and his full-time in-studio duties.

“Fox & Friends” star Steve Doocy has reclaimed his seat on the show’s iconic couch inside the Fox News studio in New York City. Instagram/Steve Doocy

Viewers of the hit morning show were delighted to see Doocy, 69, making an appearance in the Manhattan studio alongside co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade. Fox News

“I’ll be back to my coast to coast hosting next week, faraway from NYC—but this is a nice chance to drop in on HQ to catch up with my pals over an insanely expensive cup of coffee,” he joked.

Since leaving the New York studio—and his longtime New Jersey home—in 2025, Doocy and his wife have been living full time in Florida, where they have owned a property in Jupiter for years.

Records show that the couple purchased a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property in the popular enclave for $1 million in 2014—just one month after it was listed.

However, the TV host has also spent ample time traveling across the U.S., visiting numerous areas and celebrities, including Paula Deen, Dave Portnoy, Lara Trump, Tyrese Gibson, and Jason Aldean.

When he stepped down from his full-time role in the Fox News studios, Doocy explained that his unique new position had come about after he phoned the network’s CEO, Suzanne Scott, someone he branded “a friend for over 30 years,” in order to discuss how he might continue working on the show even after leaving the city.

He compared the latest iteration of his job to late night host Johnny Carson, who would spend a few nights a week taping his show at the NBC studios in Burbank, CA, but the rest of his time elsewhere.

“She gave me a great option—to keep working on this show … just not every day. Essentially it’s the Johnny Carson deal. Remember, Johnny worked his three days in Burbank—and I’ll be based in Florida, which means you may never see me in a necktie again,” he joked.

As for why he decided to leave Manhattan and his home in New Jersey, Doocy confessed that he had grown tired of the incredibly grueling commute into the city, revealing that he had been waking up at 3:30 a.m. for 30 years.

“After decades of getting up at 3:30 and driving into NYC in the dark, today is the last day I will host the show … from the couch. I am not retiring, I’m not leaving the show. I’m still a host—but it’s time for a change,” he said.

Doocy stepped down from his in-studio role in May 2025, when he announced that he was taking up a position as Coast-to-Coast Host, while also relocating from New York to Florida, not far from where Eric and Lara Trump live. Instagram/Steve Doocy

His new position now sees him traveling around the U.S., visiting several celebrities along the way, including Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. Instagram/Steve Doocy

Doocy is still a regular fixture at events like the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which he attended with his son, fellow Fox News star Peter Doocy. Taylor Hill/WireImage

“Do you remember the ’80s Dunkin’ Donuts commercial where the alarm clock goes off at 3:30? ‘It’s time to make the donuts.’

“For the last 30 years when my alarm clock goes off—at 3:30—if it wakes up my wife Kathy, she always says, ‘It’s time to make the donuts.’ And I say, ‘You’re right; it’s time to make the donuts,’ and I get up and go to work.”

Doocy then revealed that AI had informed him that his alarm had gone off before dawn a total of 6,828 times, joking that he had reached his limit as far as early-morning wake ups are concerned.

“That, ladies and gentlemen, is a lot of donuts. It’s a great job … but the hours suck,” he added.

Not long after making that announcement, Doocy put his New Jersey home on the market for $1.8 million.

The property, which was put on the market on June 19, 2025, was described in its listing as a “classic Sicomac beauty on over an acre,” offering four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a stunning backyard with ample space for kids to run around and play.

Though some of the rooms needed updating, with the description noting that the kitchen was last renovated in 2010, the dwelling had undergone some more recent upgrades, with the primary bath listed as having been overhauled in 2021.

Images shared in the listing revealed a glimpse into the Doocy family’s life in the property, with two of the bedrooms still decorated as they were then the TV host’s daughters, Mary and Sally, were still living there, complete with large initial art over each of their beds.

The primary bathroom featured a number of framed photos of the Doocy children, while other art in the dwelling includes a number of Americana designs, from a portrait of former President Abraham Lincoln to a painting of the Statue of Liberty.

Doocy and his spouse—who are preparing to welcome their fifth grandchild—ultimately sold the home for $1.73 million, just $25,000 under his original asking price, having secured an eager buyer within days of listing the house.