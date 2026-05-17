Here’s what must happen for Louisville to make the UFL playoffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the UFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape as teams battle for postseason positioning.

The Louisville Kings currently find themselves in a tight race for the No. 4 seed, and with slight potential of the No. 3 seed, alongside the Birmingham Stallions and Dallas Renegades.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Battlehawks, D.C. Defenders, and Orlando Storm sit atop the league standings with identical 5-2 records, making the race for the No. 1 overall seed just as competitive.

Louisville enters a manageable but important final stretch.

The Kings will host the Defenders before taking on the Renegades during Memorial Day weekend, then will close the regular season on the road against the Columbus Aviators.

The mission ahead is fairly straightforward: Louisville likely needs to win out or finish 2-1 while securing key victories over D.C. and Dallas to strengthen its tiebreaker position.

Birmingham currently owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Louisville after defeating the Kings in Week 1. Because of that, the Stallions would need to lose at least one game if Louisville wins out, or two games if the Kings finish 2-1.

At this stage of the season, every remaining game involving the league’s 3-4 teams are essentially playoff games.

To simplify the situation, Louisville’s focus must remain on winning its final three games and getting help elsewhere.

The Aviators will have two opportunities to hand Birmingham a loss, while the Houston Gamblers will also face the Stallions down the stretch. If Louisville takes care of business and receives help from Columbus or Houston against Birmingham, the Kings would put themselves in a strong position to secure a playoff berth.

Dallas also remains a factor in the race, but it holds one of the toughest remaining schedules in the league while struggling with late-season inconsistency.

That difficult stretch could ultimately benefit both Louisville and Birmingham.

Louisville’s rematch with Dallas on Sunday, May 24, could have significance in the playoff race. The Kings already defeated the Renegades earlier this season in Week 5 in Dallas, which gives Louisville an advantage in the playoff push.

If the Kings can continue playing complementary football and finish strong over the final three weeks with help from Columbus or Houston, they should remain firmly in contention.

Both the offense and defense appear to be finding rhythm at the right time, giving Louisville momentum entering the most important stretch of the season.

One concern for Louisville, however, has been their home performance. The Kings are still searching for their first home victory, going 0-3 at Lynn Family Stadium while posting an impressive 3-1 road record.

That makes the upcoming home games against D.C. and Dallas even more critical, especially with both opponents also fighting for playoff positioning.

Fortunately for Louisville, two of its final three games will be played at home, giving the Kings an opportunity to finally change that narrative in front of their supportive fan base.

If Louisville can break through at home with two wins while also winning on the road at Columbus, that momentum could put the Kings in excellent position for a potential postseason run.

The Kings will attempt to complete the season sweep of the Defenders on Saturday after defeating D.C. on the road last weekend in dominant fashion.

After being outplayed on their home field, the Defenders are expected to respond with much greater intensity in the rematch, setting up what could be one of Louisville’s biggest games of the season.

That game kicks off May 16 at noon.