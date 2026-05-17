Patrick Reed stunned by LIV Golf’s new reality at PGA

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Patrick Reed got “antsy.” He’s a golfer who’s addicted to tournament play. He plays wherever and whenever he can.
But he arrived atthis week’s PGA Championship on the opposite side of that coin, having not played since he tied for 12th last month at the Masters.
“It’s definitely weird,” Reed said on Thursday after shooting two-under in the first round. “Yeah, this year is obviously a unique situation. With taking that time off since Augusta, it’s been just a lot of grinding and preparing. Really it’s kind of one of those that you finally feel like you can actually properly prepare.
“Even though I wasn’t playing tournament golf, I was kind of doing a lot of things and studying not only my golf game.”
That preparation included running through numerous sets of lob wedges and a three-day trip to Aronimink Golf Club, where he played in howling wind, giving him a sense of what he’d face this week outside of Philadelphia. Reed said he lost numerous balls in Aronimink’s thick rough during his scouting trip but felt it sharpened him enough to stave off any competitive rust that might accumulate during his month away. The only other time Reed didn’t play for numerous weeks prior to a major was during the Covid season, when there was a multi-week gap between the Zozo Championship and November Masters.
While Reed got the itch to play tournament golf during his downtime, he calmed that by grinding early and then spending time with his kids once they were done with school. After leaving LIV Golf in January, Reed has played exclusively on the DP World Tour as he works to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2027 season. Reed won in Dubai and Qatar, making him a virtual lock to earn one of the 10 cards given to non-exempt DP World Tour members. When his team looked at the DP World Tour schedule, they realized it was best for Reed not to play between the Masters and the PGA. He will also not play between the PGA and U.S. Open before kicking it back into gear for the DP World Tour’s home stretch.
Despite his un-Reed-like major prep, the 2017 Masters champion was sharp on Thursday at Aronimink. He led the field in greens in regulation (88.9 percent) and made two birdies to no bogeys. He’s one off the first-round lead shared by several players, including Scottie Scheffler.
“This year’s a little different,” Reed said. “Honestly, I enjoyed my time at home. I enjoyed actually getting to grind, to prepare, and work on things and get ready for this week. Hopefully, I can continue the solid play and get myself up there and have a chance late Sunday. Who knows, it might be a new thing.”
Reed’s major prep isn’t the only thing different about the current state of professional golf. Things have been moving fast as golf’s civil war appears to be nearing a conclusion.
Since Reed left Augusta National, his former tour has been rocked by news that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund will be withdrawing funding for LIV Golf after the season. That news has left LIV facing an uncertain future as CEO Scott O’Neil tries to secure funding for the 2027 season.
“I had no idea that was going to come about,” Reed said. “For me really, it’s kind of just, you know, hope the guys continue playing some solid golf and get their opportunities. Whatever their future is, whether it’s on DP Tour, try to get back to PGA Tour or wherever they’re playing, hopefully continue to play solid golf and go out there and do what they do.”
Before his win in Dubai, Reed and his team were negotiating for a new contract with LIV. Four days later, he won the tournament and decided that his time on the Saudi-backed league was over. He wanted to return to the PGA Tour, to get those competitive juices flowing and be in the old arena again.
The thought that the PIF might pull funding did not factor into Reed’s decision. It just wasn’t what his heart wanted anymore.
“None whatsoever,” Reed told GOLF, Sports Illustrated and Golf Channel when asked if the fear of the PIF pulling funding made him want to leave. “No. That was strictly just how I felt on the golf course when I was in Dubai. Want to get that feeling back, going out there and playing, having those ups and downs and that traditional type of golf where you’re the last man standing on the range. It had nothing to do with that. I was utterly surprised.”
Reed hopes it all works out for the guys who remain on LIV. But that’s in his past. He’s navigating and thriving in his new reality, one that could very well see a second major materialize on the weekend in Philadelphia.