Hibernian v Celtic, Manchester United v Liverpool build-up and more – football live | Women’s Super League

The definition of a super sub! Celtic win yet another corner and swing it into the box. It falls to the second half substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, who waits for the ball to drop before passing it into the back of the net. That’s a huge goal in the title race. “,”elementId”:”1e4dc64f-f90a-48e3-b92f-117672a4a9df”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1777811768000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”08.36 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1777811940000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”08.39 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1777811940000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”08.39 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”08.39″,”title”:”GOAL! Hibernian 1-2 Celtic (Iheanacho, 72)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 3 May 2026 08.39 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 3 May 2026 03.00 EDT”},{“id”:”69f73afb8f0850071ff5bf96″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” We are back under way. “,”elementId”:”b548b507-5ef6-4105-adce-155c82678e0c”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1777810171000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”08.09 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1777810215000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”08.10 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1777810215000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”08.10 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”08.10″,”title”:”Second half: Hibernian 1-1 Celtic”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 3 May 2026 08.39 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 3 May 2026 03.00 EDT”},{“id”:”69f737568f08ab365d7fe217″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Hibernian are back in the game after a crucial goal on the stroke of half time. It’s been all Celtic so far, but the 10 men of Hibs have something to hold onto going into the second half. “,”elementId”:”e1bc3be2-0c4e-4132-99d9-354b9cf61982″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1777809238000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”07.53 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1777809329000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”07.55 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1777809330000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”07.55 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”07.55″,”title”:”Half time: Hibernian 1-1 Celtic”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 3 May 2026 08.39 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 3 May 2026 03.00 EDT”},{“id”:”69f736508f08c9430f90108e”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Hibernian win a free kick and launch the ball into the box. After a bit of head tennis, Joe Newell stabs the ball into the back of the net, but did it hit his hand before he scored? It looks like it did, but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal is given. “,”elementId”:”75639239-e912-42bc-a20c-241b34a619f3″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1777808976000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”07.49 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1777809369000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”07.56 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1777809235000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”07.53 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”07.53″,”title”:”Hibernian 1-1 Celtic (Newell, 45+3)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 3 May 2026 08.39 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 3 May 2026 03.00 EDT”},{“id”:”69f734a28f0850071ff5bf46″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Celtic work it well with a series of give and gos before Johnston delivers a ball across the six yard box. Maeda has the simple job of tapping the ball into the back of the net. The linesman raises his flag for offside, but, after review, the goal is good. “,”elementId”:”33dc7073-ee99-46a7-b0f9-5d8faa73291b”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1777808546000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”07.42 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1777808777000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”07.46 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1777808777000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”07.46 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”07.46″,”title”:”GOAL! Hibernian 0-1 Celtic (Maeda, 42)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 3 May 2026 08.39 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 3 May 2026 03.00 EDT”},{“id”:”69f730258f0850071ff5bf2c”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” McGrath has been giving his marching orders. He caught Johnston above the ankle with a late slide tackle. The Hibs midfielder can have no complaints. “,”elementId”:”d12a73ba-518f-4a7b-8834-9620a0663f2a”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1777807397000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”07.23 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1777807511000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”07.25 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1777807511000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”07.25 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”07.25″,”title”:”Red card (Jamie McGrath, 21)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 3 May 2026 08.39 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 3 May 2026 03.00 EDT”},{“id”:”69f72bd08f0850071ff5bf0d”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Here we go! “,”elementId”:”c2e98b77-3ff9-4820-b60d-34d356f6de41″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1777806288000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”07.04 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1777806329000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”07.05 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1777806330000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”07.05 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”07.05″,”title”:”Kick off: Hibernian v Celtic”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 3 May 2026 08.39 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 3 May 2026 03.00 EDT”},{“id”:”69f3263a8f08d9968172aa23″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Hello, good morning and welcome to another Matchday live! We have three Premier League fixtures to look forward to this afternoon, including a huge meeting between rivals Manchester United and Liverpool and a must-win match for Tottenham against Aston Villa. Bournemouth also play host to Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium. “,”elementId”:”7956925d-b615-44d9-b70e-9362aea9c916″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” We also have plenty to recap from yesterday as the Championship, League One and League Two reached a conclusion. “,”elementId”:”07270420-21ce-4b54-8e14-a43af42dfd2c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” All that and more will be covered this morning and throughout the day – so join us! “,”elementId”:”26949f62-745e-4299-ad1c-e9d30ad66c6c”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1777791647000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”03.00 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1777791443000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.57 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1777791647000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”03.00 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”03.00″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sun 3 May 2026 08.39 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sun 3 May 2026 03.00 EDT”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1777812062659}”> Key events

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GOAL! Hibernian 1-2 Celtic (Iheanacho, 72) The definition of a super sub! Celtic win yet another corner and swing it into the box. It falls to the second half substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, who waits for the ball to drop before passing it into the back of the net. That’s a huge goal in the title race. Share

Hibernian 1-1 Celtic: Luke McCowan threads a beautiful pass through to Maeda, but the strikes hesitates before trying to pick out a teammate. The Hibs defenders clear the ball away. Share

Hibernian 1-1 Celtic: Kieran Tierney drives a low effort towards the keeper’s left, but it’s a comfortable save. Share

Hibernian 1-1 Celtic: Celtic are throwing bodies forward, but the final moment of quality is missing. Share

Hibernian 1-1 Celtic: There’s a bit of argy bargy in the box. Nygren goes down under a challenge from Josh Campbell. Maeda kicks the ball at Campbell once the ball goes out and it’s safe to say Campbell isn’t best pleased. He receives a yellow card for squaring up to Maeda. Share

Hibernian 1-1 Celtic: Celtic swing in a corner but it’s only cleared as far as Callum McGregor. The midfielder shifts the ball onto his right foot, but the shot lacks power and Smith easily saves it. Share

Second half: Hibernian 1-1 Celtic We are back under way. Share

Half time: Hibernian 1-1 Celtic Hibernian are back in the game after a crucial goal on the stroke of half time. It’s been all Celtic so far, but the 10 men of Hibs have something to hold onto going into the second half. Share

Hibernian 1-1 Celtic (Newell, 45+3) Hibernian win a free kick and launch the ball into the box. After a bit of head tennis, Joe Newell stabs the ball into the back of the net, but did it hit his hand before he scored? It looks like it did, but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal is given. Share Updated at 07.56 EDT

GOAL! Hibernian 0-1 Celtic (Maeda, 42) Celtic work it well with a series of give and gos before Johnston delivers a ball across the six yard box. Maeda has the simple job of tapping the ball into the back of the net. The linesman raises his flag for offside, but, after review, the goal is good. Share

Hibernian 0-0 Celtic: Meanwhile, Hibs can barely get hold of the ball. They need an outlet going forward to give them some respite from Celtic’s incessant pressure. Share

Hibernian 0-0 Celtic: Celtic haven’t made the 10 men of Hibernian pay thus far. For all of their possession they’ve lacked the killer final pass. Share

Hibernian 0-0 Celtic: Johnston takes a shot from range and it travels harmlessly past the post. Share

Hibernian 0-0 Celtic: Nygren forces Jordan Smith into a smart save. Sebastian Tounekti lays the ball off for the Swedish midfielder but his shot doesn’t quite have the ferocity to beat the keeper. Share

Hibernian 0-0 Celtic: Huge chance for Maeda! He latches onto a delicious through ball and races away from Rocky Bushiri before dragging his shot wide. Share

Red card (Jamie McGrath, 21) McGrath has been giving his marching orders. He caught Johnston above the ankle with a late slide tackle. The Hibs midfielder can have no complaints. Share

Hibernian 0-0 Celtic: The Celtic players are winning every second ball. Jamie McGrath slides in on Alistair Johnston with the Hibs man receiving a yellow card. Hang on … the referee has been instructed to look at this one again. Share

Hibernian 0-0 Celtic: It’s been all Celtic so far. There’s a half hearted shout for a penalty as Maeda goes down under a challenge from the goalkeeper. Share

Hibernian 0-0 Celtic: Maeda is through on goal but blazes his shot over the bar. Share

Hibernian 0-0 Celtic: Celtic have the first half chance of the game. Daizen Maeda puts the defenders under pressure and wins the ball deep in the opposition half. Yang Hyun-Jun picks it up and cuts the ball back to Benjamin Nygren but the shot is blocked. Share

Kick off: Hibernian v Celtic Here we go! Share

I’ll provide you with updates from Hibernian v Celtic. Share

We have a strange turn of events in the Scottish Premiership. Hearts fans will be cheering on Hibernian in their clash against Celtic at 12pm while Celtic fans will want Rangers to beat Hearts tomorrow. Share Updated at 06.57 EDT

In Serie A, Inter only need a point against Parma to win the scudetto after Napoli’s goalless draw with Como yesterday. Share Updated at 06.51 EDT

In La Liga, Barcelona could be crowned champions if Real Madrid fail to beat Espanyol today. The Catalan club beat Osasuna 2-1 yesterday thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. Share

Here’s a message from Nick Wayne: double quotation mark Please survive the trip to Villa, and I hope Millwall make it. What a clash that will be. Unfortunately most likely to be in the Championship. COYS. Share

Here’s a prediction from Elmore Ziser-Anderson: double quotation mark Liverpool to win 3-2. Isak scores twice and van Dijk scores a last minute header. I hate to break it to you, but Alexander Isak is reportedly out with a groin strain. Share

Manchester United will play Liverpool at 3:30pm. It’s not quite the fixture of old, but with the two clubs in third and fourth place respectively, it’s a big one in the race for Champions League places. ” data-link-name=”in body link ” https:=”” awoyungbo=””>”>What is your prediction for this one? Share Updated at 06.12 EDT

Watford have sacked their head coach Ed Still. Share Updated at 06.09 EDT

In the Premier League, Bournemouth will play Crystal Palace at 2pm. The two teams sit eight and 14th in the table respectively, with both managers consistently overachieving. Read Jonathan Wilson’s piece about Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner. Share

Here’s the League Two table. Share

In League Two, Bromley finished the season as champions for the first time after 3-1 win over Walsall on the final day of the season. MK Dons narrowly missed out on the championship trophy after a 1-1 draw with Fleetwood while Cambridge also earned promotion to the third tier of English football thanks to a goalless draw with Crewe. Meanwhile, Barrow and Harrogate were relegated. Late goals from Thomas Davies and Bobby Kamwa gave Newport a 2-1 victory over Barrow. Barnet beat Harrogate by the same scoreline after a late Philip Chinedu winner. Salford, Notts County, Chesterfield and Grimsby Town qualified for the playoffs. The fixtures are as follows: Salford v Grimsby (10th May)

Chesterfield v Notts County (10th May)

Grimsby v Salford (15th May)

Notts County v Chesterfield (15th May) Share Updated at 05.37 EDT

Thank you, Emillia. Stick with me for updates on today’s big games along with reaction from yesterday’s EFL finale. Share

With that, I’m handing this live blog over to Xaymaca Awoyungbo, who will continue guiding you through all the latest updates. Share

In League One, Lincoln City finished the season as champions, with Cardiff City earning the second automatic promotion spot. Stockport County, Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Stevenage made the play-off spots while Exeter City, Port Vale, Rotherham United and Northampton Town suffered relegation. Share

Championship roundup Head coach Sergej Jakirovic reflected upon an “unbelievable” achievement after his Hull side earned a spot in the playoffs with a 2-1 comeback win at home to Norwich. Goals in either half from Oli McBurnie saw the Tigers nudge clear of Wrexham and Derby to land a place in the top six. Jakirovic, who has had to operate all season under a transfer embargo, said: “It’s a big success. To achieve this is my first season at the club is unbelievable, it’s massive for me and club – especially in these circumstances. This is a sweet feeling.” At the other end of the table Sheffield Wednesday claimed their first Championship home win of the season in front of their new owner, David Storch, as they beat West Brom 2-1 to finally wipe out their 18-point deduction. Arise Capital Partners, which is led by Storch, has completed the acquisition of the Owls and the American was on the pitch before kick-off to address the fans of his new club. He confirmed that the Owls would be starting life in League One without a points deduction, much to the delight of the sold-out home crowd. Southampton made it 19 Championship matches without defeat as they finished the season fourth with a 3-1 win against Preston at Deepdale. Taylor Harwood-Bellis’s superb 12th-minute header opened the scoring and Ross Stewart doubled the lead with a well-taken second after 47 minutes. Lewis Dobbin capitalised on a Daniel Peretz howler to halve the arrears on the hour, but substitute Cyle Larin tapped home to seal the win in stoppage time. Stephy Mavididi gave League One-bound Leicester something to cheer about at the end of a miserable campaign as his late goal secured a 1-0 win at Blackburn. Afterwards, Gary Rowett made clear he wants to stay on as Leicester’s manager next season, saying: “I think there’s going to be some big decisions and it’s going to need someone, in my opinion, brave enough to make those decisions. The team needs to look very different. The culture needs to look very different. But it’s a great opportunity so of course I’d like that opportunity.” An Ellis Simms hat-trick and a Viktor Torp piledriver ensured Coventry signed off on their Championship title-winning season in style with a one-sided 4-0 victory over a sorry Watford side at Vicarage Road. Cheered on by around 2,000 fans, Frank Lampard’s side ended a memorable season with 95 points and 97 goals. Afterwards, the manager told fans to “stay excited” about the summer plans for squad building: “The club has to do the hard work and the owner has said that he wants to talk about that from next week. It’s a special story this year and this is right up there in the amount of pleasure I have had in football.” Adam Idah came off the bench to score twice as Swansea ended their season with a 3-1 win at home to Charlton. Sheffield United staged a second half comeback to win 2-1 at Pride Park and end Derby Championship playoff hopes. Derby were in control at the break through Sam Szmodics early goal but the visitors came back strongly to dash the home side’s dream of a top-six finish. A mistake by Joe Ward allowed Tom Cannon to level before a strike from Sydie Peck turned the game on its head. Adrian Segecic’s excellent end-of-season form continued as Portsmouth played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Birmingham at Fratton Park. Goals from Delano Burgzorg and substitute Sam Bell saw Roy Hodgson end his short spell as Bristol City interim head coach with a 2-0 victory over Stoke at Ashton Gate. Hodgson said later it could have been his last game as a manager – but didn’t rule anything out: “If someone says ‘we need you to do a job’ and I think I can then maybe, but it’s a long shot. I am certainly not going to be putting my name out there because there are lots of managers and coaches needing jobs. The game has been very kind to me and I don’t need the work anymore. It’s nice to go out on a win.” Share

In the Championship, Ipswich Town sealed promotion back to the Premier League with a 3-0 win over QPR at Portman Road. They will join Coventry City in the top division next season. One of Millwall, Southampton, Middlesbrough and Hull will also earn promotion through the play-offs. As for the teams relegated, Oxford United, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday will drop to League One. Share

Now, it’s time to talk about the drama that took place across the Championship and EFL yesterday… Share

Following Arsenal’s semi-final defeat, head coach Renée Slegers admitted: “Lyon raised their levels today. They came out really strong. They had Selma Bacha and Melchie Dumornay back in the side, who are world class players. They were really effective in certain moments. It was a very tight game, small margins, it’s a semi-final in the Champions League. It was tight, very disappointing for us of course. They were the better team.” Renee Slegers during the match between Lyon and Arsenal. Photograph: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC/Getty Images Share

Yesterday was one to forget for Arsenal Women, who suffered a Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat to Lyon. The Gunners went into the match leading 2-1 but lost out following a 4-3 loss on aggregate. Lyon will now face either Barcelona or Bayern Munich in the final later this month. Share

Question of the day – which direction do we think this title race will go? Can Arsenal see it out? Or will they struggle under pressure and allow City to take it? As a Chelsea supporter pains me to say it, but well done Arsenal. They have shown great character and resilience this last week or so and now must be favourites for the Premiership title. All of the pressure is now back on City. Share

And finally, Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves at Molineux… The main talking point was Dan Ballard’s red card for a hair pull on Tolu Arokodare. Share

Elsewhere, Newcastle managed a 3-1 win against Brighton thanks to goals from Will Osula, Dan Burn and Harvey Barnes to ease the pressure on Eddie Howe. Share

How things stand at the bottom of the table… Share

A huge performance is needed from Spurs today. They need to capitalise on that West Ham stumble. oh West Ham, just one job to do, and even that wasn’t necessarily a must-win as even a draw would put more pressure on Spurs, and you failed; ok Brentford away isn’t easy but from comments there seemed to be a lack of fight and that is unforgivable, only good news is that Villa away is slightly tougher than Brentford away so maybe GD could be improved but really, when it’s in your hands you can’t afford to drop it looking forward to the United match, can’t see which way it’s likely to go, Liverpool could be in 5th or 3rd later this evening, neither’s a disaster but just being above United would be nice Share

At the other end of the table, West Ham lost ground in the race for survival following a 3-0 loss to Brentford. The Hammers will find themselves in the relegation zone by the end of the day if Tottenham beat Aston Villa this evening. Share

How the top of the Premier League table looks following Arsenal’s huge win against Fulham… Share

Mikel Arteta said his Arsenal team had played some of their best football of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Fulham and demanded that they take the positive feelings into the return leg of their Champions League semi-final against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday. He said: “It says to us and toward our dressing room that we keep the dream alive. hat what these guys have done, not now, but throughout the season to win that many games is remarkable. Because I think it’s going to help on Tuesday. What we want now is to use that momentum, energy and belief towards Tuesday. “This was a critical game. We know the importance of the win and the manner that we’ve done it and the goal difference in the Premier League and because this game was going to carry a lot of energy towards the next game, which is one of the biggest in the history of this stadium. We’re going to try to make it happen.” Asked if the first-half performance against Fulham was Arsenal’s best of the season, Arteta responded: “It certainly was one of the best. We talked about hunger, about having the ability to focus and be so determined on what we had to do.” Mikel Arteta was thrilled with Arsenal’s result against Fulham. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images Share

Arsenal cruised past Fulham yesterday to move six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners had not won a game by more than a two-goal margin since their 2-0 Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen on March 17. However, a double from Viktor Gyökeres and a strike from Bukayo Saka eased any nerves. Manchester City, who have two games in hand, must now beat Everton away tomorrow to keep pace with their title rivals. Share