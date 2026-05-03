Hibernian v Celtic, Manchester United v Liverpool build-up and more – football live | Women’s Super League

By / May 3, 2026
The definition of a super sub! Celtic win yet another corner and swing it into the box. It falls to the second half substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, who waits for the ball to drop before passing it into the back of the net. That’s a huge goal in the title race.

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We are back under way.

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Hibernian are back in the game after a crucial goal on the stroke of half time. It’s been all Celtic so far, but the 10 men of Hibs have something to hold onto going into the second half.

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Hibernian win a free kick and launch the ball into the box. After a bit of head tennis, Joe Newell stabs the ball into the back of the net, but did it hit his hand before he scored? It looks like it did, but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal is given.

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Celtic work it well with a series of give and gos before Johnston delivers a ball across the six yard box. Maeda has the simple job of tapping the ball into the back of the net. The linesman raises his flag for offside, but, after review, the goal is good.

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McGrath has been giving his marching orders. He caught Johnston above the ankle with a late slide tackle. The Hibs midfielder can have no complaints.

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Here we go!

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Hello, good morning and welcome to another Matchday live! We have three Premier League fixtures to look forward to this afternoon, including a huge meeting between rivals Manchester United and Liverpool and a must-win match for Tottenham against Aston Villa. Bournemouth also play host to Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium.

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We also have plenty to recap from yesterday as the Championship, League One and League Two reached a conclusion.

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All that and more will be covered this morning and throughout the day – so join us!

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GOAL! Hibernian 1-2 Celtic (Iheanacho, 72)

The definition of a super sub! Celtic win yet another corner and swing it into the box. It falls to the second half substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, who waits for the ball to drop before passing it into the back of the net. That’s a huge goal in the title race.

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