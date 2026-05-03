NYC Five Boro Bike Tour 2026: Map, start time, street closures

More than 32,000 cyclists are expected to ride through all five boroughs Sunday, May 3, for the annual Five Boro Bike Tour, prompting extensive street closures across New York City.

SKIP TO: Street closures

UNITED STATES -May 7: Thousands of Bicyclists take part in the Five Boro Bike Tour, some of whom are seen here as they travel along the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn on Sunday May 7, 2023. (Photo by Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Im

What we know:

The event allows riders of all skill levels to travel on streets typically open to vehicle traffic.

Roads will be closed at the discretion of the New York Police Department.

When does the NYC Five Boro Bike Tour start?

UNITED STATES -May 7: Thousands of Bicyclists take part in the Five Boro Bike Tour, some of whom are seen here as they travel along the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn on Sunday May 7, 2023. 1318. (Photo by Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Ge

Timeline:

The tour begins in Lower Manhattan with staggered start waves:

Wave 1 starts at 7:30 a.m. for VIP, charity, preferred start and member riders. Recommended arrival is between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Wave 2 starts at 8:30 a.m. with arrival between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Wave 3 starts at 9:15 a.m. with arrival between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

Wave 4 starts at 9:50 a.m. with arrival between 8:50 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.

Wave 5 starts at 10:30 a.m. with arrival between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Riders traveling southbound to the start line are directed to use Broadway to access east side entry points.

Those heading northbound should use the Hudson River Greenway for west side access.

Participants assigned to different waves are advised to ride together in the latest wave.

Riders cannot move to an earlier start.

Five boro bike tour map

UNITED STATES -May 7: Thousands of Bicyclists take part in the Five Boro Bike Tour, some of whom are seen here as they travel along the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn on Sunday May 7, 2023. (Photo by Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Im (Getty Images)

Here’s a list of street closures this Sunday:

Manhattan:

Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street

Trinity Place between Morris Street and Liberty Street

Church Street between Liberty Street and Canal Street

Chambers Street between Broadway and West Street

Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Canal Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between Franklin Street and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive

Center Drive between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th Street and West 135th Street

East and West 135th streets between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

Madison Avenue Bridge, Bronx-bound

Bronx:

East 138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and the 3rd Avenue Bridge

3rd Avenue Bridge, Manhattan-bound

Manhattan:

Harlem River Drive and FDR Drive southbound between the 3rd Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street

East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue

Pleasant Avenue between East 116th Street and East 114th Street

Harlem River Drive and FDR Drive southbound between East 116th Street and the East 63rd Street exit

East 63rd Street between FDR Drive and the Queensboro Bridge exit

Queensboro Bridge upper level, Manhattan-bound

Queens:

Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard

21st Street between 43rd Avenue and Queens Plaza South

21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North

Hoyt Avenue North between 21st Street and 19th Street

19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard

Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard

Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South

Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and 14th Street

14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue

31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive

44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street

11th Street between 44th Drive and the Pulaski Bridge

Pulaski Bridge, Brooklyn-bound

Brooklyn:

McGuinness Boulevard between the Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue

Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Java Street and North 14th Street

Kent Avenue between North 14th Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

North Elliott Place between Flushing Avenue and Park Avenue

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton Street between Furman Street and Front Street

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Columbia Street

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway entrance

Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and Gowanus Expressway to the Verrazzano Bridge

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge lower level, Staten Island-bound

Staten Island:

Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Edgewater Street

Edgewater Street and Front Street between Hylan Boulevard and Hannah Street

Hannah Street between Front Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace

Richmond Terrace between Bay Street and Nicholas Street

Additional construction embargoes will be in effect in parts of Manhattan in the days leading up to the event.

Officials say Sixth Avenue is expected to reopen to traffic by noon.