‘High Potential’ Season 2 – Episode List, Release Date

Crime comedy series “High Potential” is a ratings powerhouse, attracting major buzz. The first season holds an impressive 98% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, while its second outdoes it comfortably, scoring a perfect 100%. It’s also the most-watched show on its home channel for six years.

Premiering September 17th, 2024, the series is based on the 2021 French and Belgian television series “HPI.” It stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, an intellectually gifted cleaning woman who becomes a savvy police consultant.

Is ‘High Potential’ Season 2 on Hiatus?

Yes, “High Potential” Season 2 has been on hiatus since October 28th, 2025. The show returns Tuesday, January 6th, 2026, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

‘High Potential’ Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

Episode 8 of “High Potential” Season 2, titled “The One That Got Away: Part Two,” will be released on Tuesday 6th January at 10 pm (ET).

How Many Episodes Will ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Have?

There are 18 episodes in “High Potential” Season 2, as confirmed by Forbes. Showrunner Todd Harthan teased what’s still to come in Season 2. “We have a pretty healthy plan for how we’re going to kick off the season,” he told The Wrap in February 2025.

“I think one of the big mistakes that shows make is [saying] ‘Oh, let’s put a pin in both those cliffhangers, and we’ll get to them later’ … you should probably satisfy one or the other so the audience doesn’t get pissed.”

‘High Potential’ Season 2 Episode List

Here’s the full 18-episode list for “High Potential” Season 2, which runs until Tuesday, 13th January 2026.

Episode 1 — “Pawns” — Tuesday, 16th Sep 2025

Episode 2 — “Checkmate” — Tuesday, 23rd Sep 2025

Episode 3 — “Eleven Minutes” — Tuesday, 30th Sep 2025

Episode 4 — “Behind the Music” — Tuesday, 7th Oct 2025

Episode 5 — “Content Warning” — Tuesday, 14th Oct 2025

Episode 6 — “Chasing Ghosts” — Tuesday, 21st Oct 2025

Episode 7 — “The One That Got Away” — Tuesday, 28th Oct 2025

Episode 8 — “The One That Got Away: Part Two” — Tuesday, 6th Jan 2025

Episode 9 — “Under the Rug” — Tuesday, 13th Jan 2026

Episode 10 — “N/A” — Tuesday, 20th Jan 2026

Episode 11 — “N/A” — Tuesday, 27th Jan 2026

Episode 12 — “N/A” — Tuesday, 3rd Feb 2026

Episode 13 — “N/A” — Tuesday, 10th Feb 2026

Episode 14 — “N/A” — Tuesday, 17th Feb 2026

Episode 15 — “N/A” — Tuesday, 24th Feb 2026

Episode 16 — “N/A” — Tuesday, 3rd Mar 2026

Episode 17 — “N/A” — Tuesday, 10th Mar 2026

Episode 18 — “N/A” — Tuesday, 17th Mar 2026

‘High Potential’ Season 2 When to Watch

New episodes of “High Potential” Season 2 release on ABC on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, and Wednesdays at 3 am ET on Hulu and Disney+

‘High Potential’ Season 2 Where to Watch

You can watch “High Potential” Season 2 on ABC, Hulu and Disney+.

‘High Potential’ Season 2 Release Date

“High Potential” Season 2 premiered on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

‘High Potential’ Season 2 Cast

Kaitlin Olson stars as Morgan Gillory in “High Potential” Season 2. Also featuring are Daniel Sunjata as Morgan’s partner Adam Karadec and Judy Reyes as Selena Soto. Here’s the cast list: