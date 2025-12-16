Nikki Bella Admits She Body Shames Herself Following WWE TV Appearances

Nikki Garcia, aka Nikki Bella, opened up about her struggles with body image during a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show. The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that she often body shames herself, particularly after making television appearances. She noted that the pressure to look a certain way is intensified when seeing herself on screen, especially after becoming a mother.

“I body shame myself about my stomach and all the moms are with me on this as well as you,” Garcia said. “It’s hard because I’m trying to fix parts that I don’t know will ever be fixed by exercise. They might, hopefully. I’m trying hard to get there, but it is just hard seeing yourself on TV after having a child when you know certain things like-”

Her sister, Brie Garcia, offered encouragement, referencing an interview with Kate Winslet about aging. However, Nikki pushed back slightly, emphasizing that her feelings were less about aging and more about the changes her body has undergone since childbirth. She explained that even younger mothers face the reality that their bodies are not the same as they were pre-pregnancy.

“I get it, but I think I’m allowed to feel a certain way, you know, but it’s fine,” Nikki said. “Look, I have a healthy, amazing little boy and that is all what matters.”

When Brie pointed out that many women would disagree with her self-criticism, Nikki acknowledged her perspective but maintained her right to feel the way she does. She stated that while she generally feels great about herself, there are specific areas she still wants to improve. She also touched on the toll that her busy travel schedule takes on her physical well-being.

“But I’m allowed to feel that about myself if I want,” Nikki continued. “But like you said, I have been a lot better and I’m just working really hard at, you know, the parts that I just kind of want to fix and I realize that some might not, but that’s okay. I still feel really great about myself, which is good. You know, want to fix the under eyes a little bit, but that’ll be for another conversation. I was like, ‘Wait, so people are getting like fat out of their hip and putting it under their eyes?’ You know what’s really kicking my ass more than anything? It’s the travel.”

