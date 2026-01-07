‘High Potential’ Season 2 Release Schedule: Episodes and Time

NEED TO KNOW High Potential season 2, starring Kaitlin Olson, premiered in September 2025

The show’s sophomore installment consists of 18 episodes, an increase from the first season

High Potential had a midseason break over the holidays and is returning with new episodes in January 2026

After a midseason hiatus, High Potential is back with new season 2 episodes.

The dramedy, based on the French show Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mom who works as a cleaner for the Los Angeles Police Department, despite having a genius-level IQ.

After her quirky crime-solving skills catch the attention of Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), she joins the team to help with investigations. Amid solving cases, though, Morgan’s personal life begins to bleed into her work.

High Potential premiered in September 2024 and proved popular with viewers. The series scored a season 2 renewal in January 2025, with ABC reporting at the time that the first episode had amassed nearly “30 million viewers across all platforms,” per Variety.

So, when are the new episodes of High Potential season 2 airing? Here’s everything to know about the show’s episode release schedule.

When does High Potential season 2 return?

Kaitlin Olson in “High Potential”.

Mitch Haaseth/Disney via Getty



High Potential season 2 first premiered on Sept. 16, and will come back from a midseason hiatus on Jan. 6.

The first season ended with some cliffhangers, including a serial killer called the Game Maker threatening Morgan’s family, and the reveal that her ex-husband, Roman, who disappeared 15 years ago, is alive.

In a February 2025 TheWrap interview, showrunner Todd Harthan addressed the dramatic conclusion, promising answers at the start of the new season.

“We have a pretty healthy plan for how we’re going to kick off the season,” he teased. “I think one of the big mistakes that shows make is [saying] ‘Oh, let’s put a pin in both those cliffhangers, and we’ll get to them later’ … you should probably satisfy one or the other so the audience doesn’t get pissed.”

Harthan continued, “The promise in Season 2 is to answer some other big questions but also deepen the mystery before we really unpack too much or introduce somebody too soon.”

How many episodes are in High Potential season 2?

The cast of “High Potential”.

Mitch Haaseth/Disney via Getty



According to TVLine, High Potential season 2 will have 18 episodes, an increase from the first season’s 13.

The expanded installment is good news not only for fans but also for Olson, who wants the series to focus on other characters as well.

“I want to have really fun, dramatic stuff, and I want to have really funny moments and explore relationships,” the actress told Deadline in June 2025. “I think it’s important to dive deeper into the other characters on the show.”

She added, “We didn’t have the opportunity to do that as much as I think we should, and so we’re going to definitely be digging in there, too.”

What is the High Potential episode release schedule?

Deniz Akdeniz, Daniel Sunjata and Kaitlin Olson in “High Potential”.

Mitch Haaseth/Disney via Getty



Now that High Potential is back for more of season 2, here are when the two newest episodes will arrive, via ABC:

Jan 6: Episode 8, “The One That Got Away: Part Two”

Jan. 13: Episode 9, “Under the Rug”

What time do new episodes of High Potential air?

Judy Reyes, Keith David and Kaitlin Olson in “High Potential”.

Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja



When High Potential returns after the midseason hiatus, it will air at a new time now that Dancing with the Stars has ended.

Now, the show airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET — an hour earlier than the first part of season 2’s schedule.

Where can I watch High Potential season 2?

The cast of “High Potential”.

Disney/Raymond Liu



High Potential season 2 episodes will drop weekly on ABC and be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

The entire first season is also on the platform.