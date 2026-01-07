The worst team possible may poach Jesse Minter from the Chargers

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will be in demand for head coaching vacancies this offseason.

In the 2025 coaching cycle, Minter was unable to land an interview despite coaching arguably the best defense in the league by most metrics. After being able to run back essentially top five level defensive performance in his second season with the Chargers, there’s a realistic possibility that LA’s DC is wearing different colors next season.

There still aren’t official interview requests until teams with vacancies hit the offseason. But via various national NFL reporters, there are some rumblings of which head coaching openings could give Minter an interview.

Two AFC teams (and one NFC team) could have interest in Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Minter could be a name to watch for the Las Vegas Raiders coaching vacancy. After a disastrous season with Pete Carroll at the helm, the Raiders are on track to have their second consecutive one-and-done coach after Antonio Pierce. Breer specifically noted Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and GM Jon Spytek’s Michigan ties to Minter.

The other AFC team linked to Minter in the early stages of the coaching cycle has been the Tennessee Titans. Tom Pelissero included Minter in his shortlist for the Titans vacancy. Mike McCarthy, Matt Nagy, Jeff Hafley, Robert Saleh, and Chris Shula were also mentioned as part of a “wide-ranging” search.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero also listed the Giants as an NFC spot where Minter could land an interview.

This is before even getting to coaching vacancies that are less certain to open up along the lines of Baltimore, Pittsburgh or Tampa Bay. Cleveland appears likely to part ways with Kevin Stefanski. In an uncertain coaching field with seemingly very few clear frontrunner candidates for openings, Minter will get calls.

The Chargers’ playoff run could affect Minter’s ability to be hired if they play long enough. But if he truly impresses a team enough during the interview process, they’ll wait the Chargers out. Last coaching cycle, the Saints were willing to wait out former Eagles OC Kellen Moore’s Super Bowl run to give him their head coaching gig.

Minter’s Chargers defense will get a chance to close out the season vs. the Broncos tomorrow. Which starters will play on Sunday remains uncertain. But regardless of the results of the game, Minter’s audition for other head coaching jobs will intensify in the team’s Wild Card game next weekend.