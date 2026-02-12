Hilary Duff Announces ‘The Lucky Me’ World Tour

On Tuesday, Hilary Duff posted a video of her mouthing along to the lines in her 2004 film A Cinderella Story, where Jennifer Coolidge’s character tells her, “Sweetheart, now that you’re old enough, there’s something I’ve always wanted to tell you, and I think you’re ready to hear it.” The date “2/12” then flashed across the screen.
That day has now arrived, and while, sadly, Duff didn’t complete Coolidge’s hilariously evil line — “You’re not very pretty, and you’re not very bright” — she did reveal some big news: a world tour.
The trek, in support of her upcoming album Luck …or Something, kicks off this summer, after her Las Vegas residency, starting June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Duff will hit cities across the U.S., including historic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Co (July 20), and New York City’s Madison Square Garden (Aug. 5). She’ll then head to the U.K., before the tour concludes in Mexico City on Feb. 12, 2027.
La Roux, Lauren Spencer Smith, and Jade LeMac will open on select dates. General tickets go on sale Feb. 20.
Duff returned to music late last year, when she released her comeback single “Mature,” followed by “Roommates.” Luck …or Something, out Feb. 20 via Atlantic, marks Duff’s first new album in over a decade, after 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out. She kicked off 2026 with the Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour, where she performed “What Dreams Are Made Of,” from 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie, for the first time ever. We can’t wait to see what the world tour has in store.
The Lucky Me Tour Dates
June 22 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 27 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 28 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
July 11 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 14 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
July 15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 25 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
July 26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
Aug. 2 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 5 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 8 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann
Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
Sept. 6 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
Sept. 8 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Utilita Arena Cardiff
Sept. 10 – London, U.K. – The O2
Sept. 12 – Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena
Sept. 13 – Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro
Oct. 20 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
Oct. 22 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Oct. 24 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
Oct. 26 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
Oct. 29 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena
Jan. 22, 2027 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Jan. 26, 2027 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Jan. 27, 2027 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Jan. 30, 2027 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Feb. 2, 2027 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
Feb. 4, 2027 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Feb. 5, 2027 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Feb. 7, 2027 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre
Feb. 12, 2027 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
