Hilary Duff Announces ‘The Lucky Me’ World Tour

On Tuesday, Hilary Duff posted a video of her mouthing along to the lines in her 2004 film A Cinderella Story, where Jennifer Coolidge’s character tells her, “Sweetheart, now that you’re old enough, there’s something I’ve always wanted to tell you, and I think you’re ready to hear it.” The date “2/12” then flashed across the screen.

That day has now arrived, and while, sadly, Duff didn’t complete Coolidge’s hilariously evil line — “You’re not very pretty, and you’re not very bright” — she did reveal some big news: a world tour.

The trek, in support of her upcoming album Luck …or Something, kicks off this summer, after her Las Vegas residency, starting June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Duff will hit cities across the U.S., including historic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Co (July 20), and New York City’s Madison Square Garden (Aug. 5). She’ll then head to the U.K., before the tour concludes in Mexico City on Feb. 12, 2027.

La Roux, Lauren Spencer Smith, and Jade LeMac will open on select dates. General tickets go on sale Feb. 20.

Duff returned to music late last year, when she released her comeback single “Mature,” followed by “Roommates.” Luck …or Something, out Feb. 20 via Atlantic, marks Duff’s first new album in over a decade, after 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out. She kicked off 2026 with the Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour, where she performed “What Dreams Are Made Of,” from 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie, for the first time ever. We can’t wait to see what the world tour has in store.

The Lucky Me Tour Dates

June 22 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 27 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 28 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

July 11 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 14 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

July 15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

July 23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 25 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

July 26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

Aug. 2 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 5 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 8 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Sept. 6 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

Sept. 8 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Utilita Arena Cardiff

Sept. 10 – London, U.K. – The O2

Sept. 12 – Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena

Sept. 13 – Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro

Oct. 20 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

Oct. 22 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Oct. 24 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

Oct. 26 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

Oct. 29 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

Jan. 22, 2027 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Jan. 26, 2027 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan. 27, 2027 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Jan. 30, 2027 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Feb. 2, 2027 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

Feb. 4, 2027 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Feb. 5, 2027 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Feb. 7, 2027 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

Feb. 12, 2027 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

