Hilary Duff Praises Husband Matthew Koma in Touching Father’s Day Tribute: “We Love You, Daddy!”

The Gist

Hilary Duff celebrated Father’s Day with a sweet tribute to her husband Matthew Koma on Sunday.

Duff and Koma share three children, including Banks Violet Bair, 7, Mae James Bair, 5, and Townes Meadow Bair, 2. Duff also shares 14-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Duff shared the post amid her Lucky Me Tour, celebrating her first full-length album, Luck… Or Something, in over a decade.

When she’s not busy writing chart-topping song lyrics, Hilary Duff is writing sweet love letters to her husband. On June 21, the “Mature” singer penned a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to her husband Matthew Koma. In addition to her words of admiration, Duff also shared a video compilation highlighting everyday moments with their children.

“We love you Daddy !” Duff began the post. “You are never not at all the things – you can always fix whatever it is- you have the best arms for us all to puddle in and the adventure would not be nearly as safe or funny with out you! Thanks for loving us with everything you got ❤️🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🧸.” In response, Koma commented on the post with four crying face emoji.

Matthew Koma shares an Instagram photo of himself at home with his children the day after his 39th birthday on June 3, 2026.

Credit: Matthew Koma/Instagram

The video featured snippets from the family’s everyday life, including clips of Koma playing with their kids at home, enjoying lunch at a restaurant, and acting as a pillow for one of their daughters while she napped during a flight.

Duff and Koma, who have been married since 2019, share three children, including Banks Violet Bair, 7, Mae James Bair, 5, and Townes Meadow Bair, 2. Duff also shares her son, 14-year-old Luca Cruz Comrie, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Hilary Duff shares a video compilation of her husband Matthew Koma playing with their kids in honor of Father’s Day on June 21, 2026.

Credit: Hilary Duff/Instagram

On June 3, the day after his 39th birthday, Koma shared a photo dump on Instagram featuring outtakes from their home life. One photo even featured their three daughters posing in front of a homemade butcher paper banner that read, “Happy 39! Birthday! Daddy we know we walk all over you but—” before being cut off behind Townes. The giant birthday card also featured the girls’ signatures and outlines of their footprints in white paint.

Another photo from Koma’s birthday post showed all three girls lounging on the living room floor with their father as they presumably watched a movie on TV. The family’s two dogs also joined them for the at-home movie day.

Matthew Koma shares an Instagram photo of his children the day after his 39th birthday on June 3, 2026.

Credit: Matthew Koma/Instagram

Duff took to her own Instagram account the same day to wish her husband a happy birthday. “The butter to my escargot, The whole milk to my latte, The good parking spot, The snack to my purse, The lion of our circus, The Dolly to my Parton, Better than the last French fry on earth,” she wrote. “Happy 39 Matthew. I love you ( only a day late because… we were in the real world) ❤️.”

Read the original article on InStyle