Holiday Teaser for ‘The Rip’ Movie Starring Ben Affleck & Matt Damon

“We got you something special–” “The gift of never-before-seen footage from The Rip.” Netflix has debuted a Christmas Day teaser trailer for The Rip which will be streaming to watch starting early January (here’s the first teaser). A new gritty action thriller from director Joe Carnahan – who also made another movie recently called Shadow Force. This time he’s teamed up with Ben Affleck & Matt Damon together in a new film as pals. Though they’re in trouble – caught between the criminals and cops. Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the money, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on. Carnahan says the film is an extension of the “cop film genre”, adding that it has “a real-life component, a very emotional core, and a key question that gets posed throughout the film: Are we the good guys?” A.W.T.G.G.! Damon & Affleck co-star, with Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler. Glad to see them together again – but will this be any good? It’s worth a look.

Here’s the new Christmas teaser for Joe Carnahan’s cop thriller The Rip, direct from Netflix’s YouTube:

