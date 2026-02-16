Home Depot’s diva, Stonewall’s Pride flag, & David Archuleta’s truth bomb

Meet the team who played the gayest hockey game in Olympic history, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Bad Bunny hosted grinding gays.
@protectthedollz Protect The Latin Trade ❤️🔥 #superbowl #halftimeshow #badbunnypr #badbunny #gaytiktok @Bad Bunny ♬ original sound – Protect The Dollz
Carlos Emmanuel ripped his sweatpants.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
@carlosecalderon
LMFAO😭 thats what old school perreo does to me
♬ original sound – DJ OD
New Yorkers fought for Sheridan Square.
@gomagazine On February 10, members of the queer community and allies gathered at Stonewall National Monument to protest the Trump administration’s removal of Gilbert Baker’s original Pride flag. Jay W. Walker, president of Gays Against Guns and co-founder of Queer Liberation March, was one of the afternoon’s speakers. Elected officials, including Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, plan to raise the monument’s Pride flag once again on Thursday, February 12 at 4 pm. You can find more information about this story at gomag.com. #stonewall #lgbt #nyc ♬ Quiet Music – Stacey Barelos
Bob the Drag Queen said what she said.
@bobthedragqueen We’re not hiring😒 have you watched my comedy special This Is Wild yet? Out now exclusively on @hulu ♬ original sound – Bob The Drag Queen
Nicole Sophia fell in love on camera.
Gerardo Reyes worked the aisle.
@gerardoreyes7413 #vogue #siganme #tiktokviral #viral #madonna ♬ original sound – ︎
Jonathan Groff recalled thrusting himself out of the closet.
@yolopodcast1 #goodhangwithamypoehler #amypoehler #jonathangroff #podcastclips #funny ♬ original sound – Lito
The Old Gays watched Heated Rivalry.
@oldgays
It’s getting hot in here 🥵
♬ original sound – The Old Gays
Darshan Magdum covered Zara Larsson.
And David Archuleta told a lie.
@davidarchie Ready for another round of Two Truths, One Lie? I reveal my truth 2/17 #DEVOUT ♬ original sound – David Archuleta
Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.
The LGBTQ+ stories you actually want to read.
Politics. Pop culture. The Queerty Interview. The Goods. Topics that matter to you, covered with Queerty’s fearless voice. That’s why Queerty is reader-funded and always free.
Your $10/month keeps it that way. Join 300+ members today.
We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.
🏳️🌈 100% LGBTQ+ Owned
✔️ Always Free Journalism
🔒 Secure Payments
❌ Cancel Anytime