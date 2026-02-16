Here’s when your IRS money could hit your account

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – If you’ve already filed your federal income tax return and are expecting a refund, the IRS says you should see the money in your account soon — but the exact timing depends on when your return was accepted.

The IRS is issuing refunds via direct deposit only this year. Paper checks are no longer being issued for tax refunds.

Expected Refund Dates

Here’s when you can expect your refund based on the date the IRS accepted your e-filed return:

IRS Acceptance Date Expected Refund Date Jan. 26, 2026* Feb. 6, 2026 Feb. 2 Feb. 13* Feb. 9 Feb. 20** Feb. 16 Feb. 27** Feb. 23 Mar. 6 Mar. 2 Mar. 13 Mar. 9 Mar. 20 Mar. 16 Mar. 27 Mar. 23*** Apr. 3*** Mar. 30*** Apr. 10*** Apr. 6*** Apr. 17*** Apr. 13*** Apr. 24***

Direct deposit refunds may be received as early as 10 business days after your e-filed return is accepted by the IRS.

Important Notes

* Early Filing Dates: Jan. 26 is the announced date the IRS will begin accepting e-filed tax returns for the 2025 tax year.

** EITC and CTC Delays: If your return includes an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Child Tax Credit (CTC), your refund may be delayed until March as the IRS verifies these credits.

*** Later Filing Dates: These later acceptance dates extend into April for returns filed closer to the tax deadline.

How to Check Your Refund Status

If you’ve filed your return but haven’t received your refund by the expected date, you can check the status using the IRS’s “Where’s My Refund?” tool on their website. You’ll need your Social Security number, filing status, and the exact refund amount.

Tips for Faster Processing

File electronically: E-filed returns are processed faster than paper returns.

Use direct deposit: All refunds are being issued via direct deposit, so make sure your banking information is accurate on your return.

File early: Filing sooner rather than later means you’ll receive your refund earlier.

Double-check your return: Errors on your return can delay processing, so review all information carefully before submitting.

If you have questions about your specific return or refund, contact the IRS directly or consult with a tax professional.

