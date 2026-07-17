How Andy Burnham Becomes Britain’s New Prime Minister

Mr. Burnham is expected to officially become Britain’s prime minister on Monday. Here’s how everything is expected to play out:

Step 1. Burnham will be officially named Labour leader.

On Friday, the Labour Party is holding a special conference to announce the result of its leadership race and officially appoint Mr. Burnham. The announcement is expected in the early afternoon.

It won’t be a surprise, since it’s been a one-man race, as no other Labour lawmakers threw their hats into the ring. Mr. Burnham secured so much of the party’s support, it made it impossible for any other candidate to receive enough nominations to run against him. So after Friday’s announcement, he will be the head of the Labour Party.

2. Starmer will go see the king to resign.

There will apparently be a two-day period when Mr. Burnham is the head of his party but is not yet the prime minister. While Mr. Starmer is likely to have already packed his bags (moving vans were spotted at the prime minister’s official residence almost immediately after he announced his resignation last month), Mr. Starmer will remain as the country’s prime minister through the weekend. Then, on Monday morning, he is expected to travel by car the short distance to Buckingham Palace where, according to custom, he will tender his resignation to King Charles III.

It’s a well-rehearsed sequence of events — and the king, who has been on the throne for less than four years, has already had a good deal of practice. In that time, he’s ushered out Liz Truss, appointed and later bid farewell to Rishi Sunak, and then appointed Mr. Starmer, to whom he will now also bid farewell.

3. Then it’s Burnham’s turn.

Almost immediately after Mr. Starmer leaves, Mr. Burnham will make his way to the palace, where the king will ask him to form a government.