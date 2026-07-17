Minor Injuries Reported in Dump Truck and Pickup Truck Collision on Highway 99 Near Chico – Sacramento Injury Attorneys Blog

Minor Injuries Reported in Dump Truck and Pickup Truck Collision on Highway 99 Near Chico

A dump truck and pickup truck collision on Highway 99 near Chico resulted in minor injuries Monday afternoon, July 7, 2026, along northbound Highway 99 near Wilson Landing Road near Chico, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Crash Reported on Northbound Highway 99

The traffic collision occurred in the area of northbound State Route 99 and Wilson Landing Road.

Emergency responders, including Rescue 44, were dispatched after reports of a crash involving a dump truck and a pickup truck with a trailer. Authorities also reported debris scattered across the roadway, creating additional hazards for motorists.

One Person Suffers Minor Injuries

At approximately 2:30 p.m., incident commanders advised that one patient sustained minor injuries. Medical personnel continued their response, while additional responding units were canceled after it was determined they were no longer needed.

Officials have not released the identity of the injured individual or whether anyone required transportation to a hospital.

Investigation Ongoing

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Authorities have not released additional details regarding the events leading up to the crash.

Motorists traveling through the area were urged to use caution as crews cleared debris and worked to reopen the roadway safely.

Sharing the Road With Large Trucks

Collisions involving commercial trucks can create dangerous roadway conditions due to their size, weight, and the potential for debris. Drivers should leave plenty of following distance, avoid lingering in a truck’s blind spots, and slow down when approaching crash scenes to protect emergency responders and other motorists.

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The Advantage of an Experienced Injury Lawyer

Delayed physical symptoms from a crash can quickly lead to unexpected medical expenses and missed paychecks. If your collision involved a commercial vehicle or a careless driver, partnering with an experienced personal injury attorney ensures your rights are protected by:

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At the Law Offices of Ed Smith, we have spent decades securing justice for accident victims across Northern California. Specializing in complex auto and truck accident claims, we possess the litigation power and resources required to hold negligent parties responsible.

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