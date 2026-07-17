Open Championship weather forecast: Will it rain in Round 2 today?

Mother Nature is giving players a favorable start at Royal Birkdale, with warm temperatures, sunny skies and virtually no chance of rain setting the stage for Round 2 of the 154th Open Championship.
One thing of note: It seemed like the wind picked up some in the afternoon, though it was in the afternoon where Jackson Suber made his run to the top of the leaderboard after 18 holes.
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Here’s a look at the forecast for Round 2:
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Jackson Suber: Florida native leads Open Championship after Round 1
Jackson Suber and Sami Valimaki shake hands after finishing their round at Day 1 of the The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Open Championship weather for today
Another perfect day of weather at the Royal Birkdale according to AccuWeather. There will be a 0% chance of rain throughout the day. Along with clear skies, there will be a high of 76 and low of 56, making for an incredibly comfortable day. There will be gusts up to 22 mph, allowing for breeze across the greens.
What happens if it rains at Open Championship?
The main concern at the Royal Birkdale is wind, which has greater chances for impact this weekend. In case it does rain, play will continue on unless conditions become dangerous.
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How to watch The Open on TV
All times Eastern:
Friday, July 17: Peacock (1:30-4 a.m.) | USA Network (4 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)
Saturday, July 18: USA Network (5-7 a.m.) | NBC (7 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Sunday, July 19: USA Network (4-7 a.m.) | NBC (7 a.m.-2 p.m.)
Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2026 British Open will broadcast via streaming on Peacock starting at 1:30 a.m. before the TV broadcast kicks in on USA Network at 4 a.m. July 16-17. Rounds 3 and 4 will start on USA at 5 a.m. July 18 and 4 a.m. July 19 before switching to NBC at 7 a.m. both days.
How to watch British Open on streaming
You can check out featured group and hole streaming on Peacock throughout each round. The main TV broadcast can be streamed via Sling, which carries USA Network, and Fubo, which carries NBC.
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Open Championship weather forecast: Will it rain in Round 2 today?