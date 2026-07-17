Open Championship weather forecast: Will it rain in Round 2 today?

Mother Nature is giving players a favorable start at Royal Birkdale, with warm temperatures, sunny skies and virtually no chance of rain setting the stage for Round 2 of the 154th Open Championship.

One thing of note: It seemed like the wind picked up some in the afternoon, though it was in the afternoon where Jackson Suber made his run to the top of the leaderboard after 18 holes.

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Here’s a look at the forecast for Round 2:

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1 / 10 Jackson Suber: Florida native leads Open Championship after Round 1 Jackson Suber and Sami Valimaki shake hands after finishing their round at Day 1 of the The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

1 / 10 Jackson Suber: Florida native leads Open Championship after Round 1 Jackson Suber and Sami Valimaki shake hands after finishing their round at Day 1 of the The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) 2 / 10 Jackson Suber: Florida native leads Open Championship after Round 1 Jackson Subertees off on the first hole on day one of the The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) 3 / 10 Jackson Suber: Florida native leads Open Championship after Round 1 Jackson Suberarrives on the 18th green on day one of the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. (Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images) 4 / 10 Jackson Suber: Florida native leads Open Championship after Round 1 Jackson Suber and Sami Valimaki shake hands after finishing their round at Day 1 of the The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. (Warren Little/Getty Images) 5 / 10 Jackson Suber: Florida native leads Open Championship after Round 1 Jackson Suberlooks on during day one of the The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) 6 / 10 Jackson Suber: Florida native leads Open Championship after Round 1 Amateur Ethan Fang (left) and Jackson Suber walk across the first hole during the first round of the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026. (Christian Petersen, Getty Images) 7 / 10 Jackson Suber: Florida native leads Open Championship after Round 1 Jackson Suber plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 2026 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) 8 / 10 Jackson Suber: Florida native leads Open Championship after Round 1 Jackson Suber hits his tee shot at the second hole during Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. (Dan Hamilton, Imagn Images) 9 / 10 Jackson Suber: Florida native leads Open Championship after Round 1 Jackson Suber of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley, Getty Images) 10 / 10 Jackson Suber: Florida native leads Open Championship after Round 1 Feb 26, 2026; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Jackson Suber plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images (Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images)

Open Championship weather for today

Another perfect day of weather at the Royal Birkdale according to AccuWeather. There will be a 0% chance of rain throughout the day. Along with clear skies, there will be a high of 76 and low of 56, making for an incredibly comfortable day. There will be gusts up to 22 mph, allowing for breeze across the greens.

What happens if it rains at Open Championship?

The main concern at the Royal Birkdale is wind, which has greater chances for impact this weekend. In case it does rain, play will continue on unless conditions become dangerous.

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How to watch The Open on TV

All times Eastern:

Friday, July 17: Peacock (1:30-4 a.m.) | USA Network (4 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 18: USA Network (5-7 a.m.) | NBC (7 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Sunday, July 19: USA Network (4-7 a.m.) | NBC (7 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2026 British Open will broadcast via streaming on Peacock starting at 1:30 a.m. before the TV broadcast kicks in on USA Network at 4 a.m. July 16-17. Rounds 3 and 4 will start on USA at 5 a.m. July 18 and 4 a.m. July 19 before switching to NBC at 7 a.m. both days.

How to watch British Open on streaming

You can check out featured group and hole streaming on Peacock throughout each round. The main TV broadcast can be streamed via Sling, which carries USA Network, and Fubo, which carries NBC.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Open Championship weather forecast: Will it rain in Round 2 today?