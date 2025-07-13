How Ariana Biermann Navigates Kim and Kroy’s Divorce Drama

Ariana Biermann admitted that she has “unintentionally” taken sides in Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s ongoing divorce battle.

“I feel it sucks for anyone experiencing their dad and mom going via a divorce,” Ariana, 23, advised People in an interview revealed on Saturday, July 12. “I like my dad and mom’ love. I do know individuals have numerous opinions about it, however it was actually such a pure, trustworthy love. They acted like they fell in love yesterday up till, after all, the top. I feel it’s simply actually unhappy general, and it’s been a troublesome couple of years.”

Kim initially filed for divorce from Kroy in Might 2023. Although the couple briefly reconciled, the ex-NFL star as soon as once more filed to divorce the previous Actual Housewives of Atlanta solid member in August 2023. (Kim and Kroy additionally share Brielle, 28, KJ, 14, Kash, 12, and twins Kaia and Kane, each 11. Kroy adopted Kim’s two daughters from a earlier relationship, Brielle and Ariana, after they received married.)

The Subsequent Gen NYC star admitted she was struggling to stay “within the center” of her dad and mom’ divorce “with out disrespecting anyone or making anyone upset.”

“I feel it will get onerous at instances, and unintentionally, you will be going extra in direction of one aspect than the opposite once they’re combating the form of battles that my dad and mom are going via proper now,” Ariana added.

Ariana opened up about her household’s “powerful” previous couple of years in June’s Subsequent Gen NYC sequence premiere, when she alleged that Kim and Kroy “took [her] cash” that she constituted of model offers as a young person to assist pay their payments. She subsequently clarified on Watch What Occurs Stay With Andy Cohen that Kim was not solely in charge.

“All people needs this to be my mom; this was a joint partnership in taking the cash,” she insisted. “I gave my dad and mom, although, a discover that this was — I’m gonna be telling the reality, my fact, my story, and that is what’s occurring.”

She additionally completely defined to Us Weekly that she went public together with her story as a technique to show that she doesn’t dwell off her dad and mom’ cash.

“I simply proceed to construct up and make my very own cash, assist myself as being a 23-year-old and simply proceed to attempt to take each alternative I can to construct again up every part,” Ariana advised Us. “I feel I’m the [most] financially steady I’ve ever been in my life, which is superior. And my mother’s doing nice too. She’s working actually onerous and has numerous nice issues going for her, and my dad’s working too — so every part’s entering into the correct course and shifting ahead.”

A supply near Kim completely revealed to Us that the Tardy for the Celebration star wasn’t thrilled with Ariana airing the household’s “soiled laundry” on Subsequent Gen NYC.

“Kim has been very quiet since her divorce, and he or she doesn’t like airing her household issues for public consumption,” the insider famous. “Kim doesn’t perceive why she is speaking about it.”

As for Kroy, Ariana disclosed to People in June that her dad hadn’t but addressed the cash concern together with her, however did signal a launch with Bravo so she might talk about it on Subsequent Gen NYC.

“You must signal a launch for these items with the intention to speak about issues, and he was prepared to try this for me and was okay with me sharing my story and the issues which have gone on over the past couple of years, and he’s been supportive in that,” she clarified.

Whatever the controversy, Ariana assured WWHL host Andy Cohen in June that Kim could be her “finest buddy perpetually.” Nonetheless, Ariana confessed that her relationship with Kroy has turn into way more sophisticated since her dad and mom break up.

“Rising up, he actually was my finest buddy — greater than my mother was for some time,” Ariana insisted. “I might say that I’m attempting to nonetheless have [a relationship]. We’re undoubtedly not as shut as we was, and I don’t actually discuss to him fairly often simply due to this powerful state of affairs that we’re in. However I actually do attempt to hold the divorce and my relationship with him and my mother separate. It simply will get onerous at instances.”

Subsequent Gen NYC airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9p.m. ET and is accessible to stream the subsequent day on Peacock.