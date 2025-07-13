Jessica Simpson Debuts Darker Hair for 45th Birthday Celebration

New yr, new hair! Jessica Simpson confirmed off a darker hair shade to have a good time her forty fifth birthday on Thursday, July 10.

The usually-platinum blonde singer had a noticeably smokier shade to her hair in a carousel of photos from birthday celebrations that she belatedly shared on Friday, July 11. Within the festive Instagram put up, the previous Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica star posed in a shiny seethrough gown, arched gray heels and a glowing silver choker.

“Fancy dive into 45,” Simpson wrote alongside the carousel.

Her sister Ashlee Simpson was amongst these celebrating the “Depart” musician’s massive day, writing: “45 [never] regarded higher angel queen. Love you a lot! That is your yr.” Jessica’s mother Tina Simpson joined in by wishing her “candy woman” a really joyful milestone birthday.

<br />

“45 seems actual good on you! So grateful to be your Mommy 🥳🎉💜. I really like you,” Tina replied.

Different well-known associates provided birthday needs, with former Baywatch star Carmen Electra including: “Joyful birthday hottie.” Fellow pop icon Jojo Levesque chimed in: “You look. Unbelievable ! Joyful birthday beautiful girl !!!!”

Simpson beforehand went for darker hair in Might when she made her highly-awaited TV return on the American Idol finale. (Previous to Idol’s season-ending episode, Simpson final carried out on TV for the Rockefeller Heart Christmas tree lighting ceremony in New York Metropolis in November 2010.)

In January, Simpson confirmed that she’d separated from husband Eric Johnson after 10 years of marriage. (Simpson and the retired NFL star tied the knot in Montecito, California in July 2014. They share three youngsters: Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 13, Ace Knute, 12, and Birdie Mae, 6. She was beforehand married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006.)

“Eric and I’ve been dwelling individually navigating a painful state of affairs in our marriage,” Simpson instructed Us Weekly in January. “Our kids come first, and we’re specializing in what’s finest for them. We’re grateful for the entire love and assist that has been coming our means, and recognize privateness proper now as we work by means of this as a household.”

She later confessed to followers throughout a live performance in Texas in March that she’d gone by means of main upheaval whereas writing her newest EP, Nashville Canyon, Half 1.

“I used to be out in Nashville and I had my coronary heart extensive open, I used to be in a really intuitive state and I needed to ask some very private questions on the house entrance,” Simpson recalled. “I came upon that my world had been turned the other way up and that life was very completely different … I’m now a really single girl.”

She went on, “Once we open our hearts, typically we’re susceptible and it simply will get damaged. Perhaps typically we neglect that we’ve been damaged for a very very long time, however after we meet ourselves, after we write, after we sing [and] after we join with ourselves, we discover all of the solutions.”

Simpson shocked followers on a a lot happier event in June when she shared a brand new selfie with daughter Maxwell in honor of her sixth-grade commencement.

“Let the nice occasions roll into the seventh grade my lovely Maxwell Drew,” she inspired her daughter.