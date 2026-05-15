How Buffalo’s Beer Sabre took over the hockey world

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The lore of the Beer Sabre in western New York is far more expansive than the quantity of the plastic swords in existence.

“Have you heard of the guy who was offered $1,000 and turned it down?”

“They drank WHAT out of it!?”

“How much for your Beer Sabre?”

“When are they selling more?”

To walk around downtown Buffalo before a Buffalo Sabres game is to see dozens upon dozens of people clutching their Beer Sabres, en route to the arena or to Canalside to watch the game on a big screen or to their local establishment of choice (which may just fill the Beer Sabre for $5).

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

As the Sabres’ magical, record-breaking season continues, the tales surrounding the drinking vessel only grow. It helps that the spotlight is on Buffalo as the team’s series against the Montreal Canadiens returns for Game 5 on Thursday with the Sabres and Habs tied 2-2.

The Beer Sabres are being resold on eBay, with many in the $200 to $300 range. The Buffalo Zoo used them to feed giraffes. They appeared on “Good Morning America.” A Beer Sabre was brought to the Italian Open to surprise No. 5-ranked tennis player Jessica Pegula, whose father, Terry, owns the Sabres.

Teams host fun themed nights with giveaway items and collectibles all the time, and the Sabres are no exception. In 2024-25, the team did a similar Labatt promotion — with a beer hockey stick. The item did so well, it led the team to consider expanding on that success. The twist was to make it a more localized piece of merchandise.

Enter the Beer Sabre, a plastic sword with a wide opening whose design (unintentionally) leads to the inexperienced getting beer (or their alternate beverage of choice) all over themselves. Though similar merchandise existed before it, and has debuted since — such as the Carolina Hurricanes’ “beer skate” mug — the Beer Sabre is distinctly Buffalo, having been created by the sport service management team at KeyBank Center.

“Our team just kind of put some thoughts around what else can we do [after the beer stick]? What’s next? What would people like?” said Mary Masich, general manager for Delaware North, the team’s food service partner at KeyBank Center. “And then we came up with this Beer Sabre and pitched it to our vendor. From the ground up, [we] had it designed and made custom for us.”

From June-July of 2025, the idea was finalized, as was the partnership with Labatt, the team’s official beer partner. The Beer Sabres were ordered that summer and arrived in time for the first merch drop in November.

“When I saw it, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s awesome,'” Labatt brand manager Jason Folaron said. “Did I have the forecast that it was going to become an animal like it is now? No, definitely not. But when I first saw it, when the Sabres sent it through, I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s really cool. We definitely need to be a part of that.'”

THE PRODUCT WAS custom-made, with the Beer Sabre measuring 22 inches long and capable of holding 20 ounces of beer (or other liquid).

Initially, the team ordered 5,000 of them. The number was based around sales of the beer hockey stick. The goal was to sell them for as many Friday and Saturday home games as the supply lasted.

The Beer Sabres made their debut at the team’s Nov. 21 home game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Available at a variety of concession stands for $27, not including tax, customers could fill them with one of three different Labatt beers, while specifically promoting the brand’s Blue & Blonde Ale.

The beer sabre is here and it’s BEAUTIFUL! 🤩 Get yours at all Friday and Saturday home games while supplies last. #LetsGoBuffalo | @LabattUSA pic.twitter.com/o7ZzQM0Bav — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 22, 2025

The next time they were for sale — Nov. 28 vs. the New Jersey Devils — availability was limited to one location in the arena.

And after that, they were sold out. The response was enormous, bolstered by the success of the team on the ice, as the Sabres went on to clinch the Atlantic Division title and break a league-record 14-season playoff drought.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

One game after the Sabres clinched a playoff spot, a celebration took place in Buffalo in the form of the return of the Beer Sabres. The decision was made not to save them for the playoffs, which would start just a couple of weeks later.

“We want to make sure people can get them, and people really wanted them,” Masich said. “To save them for a playoff run that, I mean, we all were pretty certain was going to happen, but what if it didn’t? And what if people can’t get in for playoffs that can get here for regular-season games? We just wanted to make sure that we could get them out to the people that have been wanting them.”

So another 5,000 were ordered and sold at the April 6 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at locations throughout the arena. Lines were long, with people waiting outside the building to be first. They sold out in the 90 minutes before puck drop. The 10,000 Beer Sabres sold equates to 200,000 ounces of beer. Of course, many of the Beer Sabres are being refilled with all sorts of liquids as the playoffs continue.