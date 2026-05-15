Texans 2026 schedule release tracker: Leaks, time, opponents

By / May 15, 2026

Updated May 14, 2026, 5:55 p.m. CT

The race to the Super Bowl begins now.

The 2026 NFL schedule will officially be released on Thursday night, around 7 p.m. CT, for all 32 teams, but those outside of the Greater Houston area only care about the Houston Texans and who is on their schedule.

come to fruition, nothing is certain until the official announcement. While many of these leaks do come to fruition, nothing is certain until the official announcement.

The Texans, at least on paper, will have the seventh-easiest schedule in the league this year (by strength of schedule), so expectations are high this fall. With a revamped offensive line, plus the return of quarterback C.J. Stroud and a majority of starters on the defense, there is little reason to think 12 wins shouldn’t be the minimum this fall.

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