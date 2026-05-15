Texans 2026 schedule release tracker: Leaks, time, opponents

Updated May 14, 2026, 5:55 p.m. CT

The race to the Super Bowl begins now.

The 2026 NFL schedule will officially be released on Thursday night, around 7 p.m. CT, for all 32 teams, but those outside of the Greater Houston area only care about the Houston Texans and who is on their schedule.

come to fruition, nothing is certain until the official announcement. While many of these leaks do come to fruition, nothing is certain until the official announcement.

The Texans, at least on paper, will have the seventh-easiest schedule in the league this year (by strength of schedule), so expectations are high this fall. With a revamped offensive line, plus the return of quarterback C.J. Stroud and a majority of starters on the defense, there is little reason to think 12 wins shouldn’t be the minimum this fall.

On top of facing their AFC South opponents twice, including the Jacksonville Jaguars in London as part of the international slate, the Texans face the AFC North and NFC East, along with teams that also finished second in their division in 2025, including the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.

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Before the NFL officially reveals the 2026 schedule, Texans Wire will be tracking all of the latest leaks and announcements on the team’s schedule. This story will be updated as new information is released.

Houston Texans schedule 2026

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This section will be updated throughout the day as more reveals are made and leaks are mentioned.

Week 1: vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Sept. 13, Noon CT, CBS)

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6: at Jacksonville Jaguars (London game) (Sunday, Oct. 18, 8:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Week 7: vs. New York Giants (Sunday, Oct.25, Noon, TBA)

Week 8:

Week 9: vs.

Week 10:

Week 11: vs. Indianapolis Colts (Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:20 p.m. CT, Amazon Prime)

Week 12:

Week 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, Dec. 6, 7:20 p.m. CT, NBC)

Week 14: at Washington Commanders (Sunday, Dec. 13, Noon CT, CBS)

Week 15:

Week 16: at Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday, Dec. 24, 7:20 p.m. CT, Amazon Prime)

Week 17:

Week 18:

Latest Houston Texans news, leaks

Texans vs. Bills to open the season: According to OzzyNFL, the Texans will remain home for back-to-back weeks to begin the 2026 season with an early kickoff against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Houston has beaten the Buffalo Bills in the three previous matchups, including the wild-card round back in 2019.

Texans vs. Giants: According to NJ.com’s Art Stapleton, the Texans will face off against the New York Giants at home in Week 7 following their road trip to London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When is the Texans schedule released to the public?

The Texans’ 2026 schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14.

What time is NFL schedule released?

The NFL will release the 2026 schedule at 7 p.m. CT.