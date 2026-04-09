How Hailee Steinfeld Prepared Her Home for Her Next “Season of Life” as a New Mom

When redesigning a space, Hailee Steinfeld prioritizes how it should feel over how it will look. It’s a lesson she learned from her mother, Cheri, who began a career in interior design shortly after marrying the singer and actor’s father, Peter, in 1992. And as Steinfeld prepared to welcome her first child with her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, designing with intention became even more important.

Steinfeld and Allen announced the birth of their daughter on April 2, with a Substack note reading, “Our baby girl has arrived!! We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savoring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes.” Speaking with AD in the weeks leading up to their baby’s birth, Steinfeld said she was busy putting together a nursery. “I have been going back and forth on so many details—more than I care to admit—but it really has been such a fun part about getting ready for this new season of life,” she says, adding that she and Allen wanted their home to feel “bright and airy and comfortable, and lighting is a big thing for me—warm, soft lighting.”

With their time split between Western New York, where Allen and the Bills train and play, and California, the Sinners star wants their spaces to be “inviting,” she says, calling home somewhere “you could spend hours in and not get tired of.”

Another new development in Steinfeld’s life is her role as the face of the Ashley Luxe collection from furniture giant Ashley. In a cheeky TV spot for the brand, Steinfeld is so enamored with one of their sofas that she rips it apart so she can wear it as a bouclé gown. It speaks to the fact that she’s not afraid to try on something new for size. As she learned from her mother, “It’s easier to play it safe,” she says, “but it’s far more fun to take the risk and end up with something that you might fall in love with down the line.”

Below, Steinfeld gives AD a peek into her life at home with Allen.

Architectural Digest: What is the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Hailee Steinfeld: I have been prioritizing opening my curtains and getting natural light immediately. It used to be reaching for my phone, and then that would prolong lying in bed. Even if I jump back in bed for a little while, at least I feel like I’m waking up in a more natural, slow way.