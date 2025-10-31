How to get tickets to the Foo Fighters 2026 stadium tour

The Foo Fighters have announced plans for a North American tour in 2026 that will take them across the U.S. and Canada, featuring their old pals the Queens of the Stone Age as support at all but one stop. The 2026 dates mark the band’s first major outing since their 2023-2024 Everything or Nothing at All Tour. The upcoming tour begins on August 4, 2026 in Toronto and will run through the end of September… at least for now. The band has hinted that additional dates may be added, so keep an eye out if your city isn’t on the list of announced dates.

Presale tickets will be available as early as Oct. 28 for subscribers of the Foo Fighters’ newsletter, and general ticketing begins on Oct. 31. Here’s what you need to know to grab tickets to one of the summer’s biggest rock shows.

When is the Foo Fighters 2026 Tour?

The Foo Fighters North American stadium tour is set to run from Aug. 4 – Sept. 26, 2026. There are currently just 12 dates on the schedule, but their press release promises more shows to come.

When do tickets for the Foo Fighters tour go on sale?

Presale tickets for the upcoming Foo Fighters tour go on sale on October 28, but you need to be a subscriber to the Foo Fighters newsletter for that early opportunity.

A separate artist presale is also available starting October 29, you can sign up for access here (you need to sign up by end of day on Oct. 26 for that presale access). General on sale for all shows is Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Foo Fighters 2026 tour tickets cost:

Ticket prices for the Foo Fighters North American tour are not yet available. Some tickets that are currently available for resale on trusted third party vendors like StubHub start around $230-250 depending on the venue.

Who is touring with the Foo Fighters?

Queens of the Stone Age will be touring with the Foo Fighters on all dates except September 12 in Fargo, ND. Additionally, Mannequin Pussy and Gouge Away will be opening for the group on select dates.

August 4 — Toronto ON — Rogers Stadium

August 6 — Detroit MI — Ford Field

August 8 — Chicago IL — Soldier Field

August 10 — Cleveland OH — Huntington Bank Field

August 13 — Philadelphia PA — Lincoln Financial Field

August 15 — Nashville TN — Nissan Stadium

August 17 — Washington DC — Nationals Park

September 12 — Fargo ND — Fargodome

September 15 — Regina SK — Mosaic Stadium

September 17 — Edmonton AB — Commonwealth Stadium

September 20 — Vancouver BC — BC Place

September 26 — Las Vegas NV — Allegiant Stadium