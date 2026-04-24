How to live stream Sabres vs Bruins: NHL Playoffs, TV channel

The Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins head into Game 3 of their playoff series tied 1–1, setting up a pivotal showdown as the series shifts to Boston.

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How to Watch Sabres vs Bruins

When: Thursday, April 23, 2026







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This series has already delivered major swings in momentum, with Buffalo rallying for a dramatic 4–3 comeback win in Game 1, scoring four times late in the third, before Boston responded with a 4–2 victory in Game 2 to even things up.

The Bruins’ Game 2 win was fueled by a dominant second period and strong goaltending from Jeremy Swayman, who made 34 saves, while Buffalo struggled to capitalize on chances despite outshooting Boston. Now heading to Boston for Game 3, both teams are looking to seize control in what has quickly become a tightly contested, physical series.

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On the season, Buffalo held the edge, finishing around 50 wins and over 100 points to claim the Atlantic Division, while Boston followed with a slightly lower total near 100 points, highlighting the Sabres’ breakout year. Offensively, the Sabres have been one of the league’s top-scoring teams (over 3.4 goals per game), while Boston counters with efficiency and a strong power play (around 23%). Players like Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have driven Buffalo’s attack, while David Pastrnak continues to lead Boston’s offense.

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With Buffalo’s high-volume shooting and Boston’s goaltending edge, Game 3 shapes up as a classic contrast, pace and pressure versus efficiency and netminding, in a series where small moments are already proving decisive.

This is a great NHL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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