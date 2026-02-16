How to See the Northern Lights This Valentine’s Day Weekend

Key Points The northern lights are forecast to be visible across parts of the northern U.S. on February 14 and 15, with the best chances on Sunday night due to a predicted G1 geomagnetic storm.

Auroras could be seen in up to 12 states, and the Kp index is expected to peak at 4.67, potentially pushing visibility farther south.

For the best viewing experience, skywatchers should head out between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, find a dark location with a clear northern horizon, and avoid light pollution.

Skywatchers may be in for a celestial treat this Valentine’s Day weekend.

The northern lights are predicted to dazzle across the northern U.S. on February 14 and 15, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), with the greatest chances of spotting them happening on Sunday night.

A G1 geomagnetic storm could trigger auroras in as many as 12 states, including Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, and Maine. This is based on the current forecasted aurora view line, which indicates the southernmost point where they may be seen.

The Kp index is expected to peak at 4.67 on a scale of 9. The higher the number, the further south the northern lights could appear.

There’s a reason we’ve been experiencing more auroral activity lately. According to EarthSky.org, we’re approaching aurora season, which happens around the spring and fall equinoxes each year; March 20 is the spring equinox. Solar magnetic fields carried to Earth by solar wind have a north and south pole. The “north-south” component of the sun’s magnetic field goes up and down over the year, corresponding to the wobbling of the Earth’s axis.

These fluctuations are largest during the equinoxes. Geomagnetic storms happen most often when the “north-south” component of the solar wind is opposite the “north-south” component of Earth’s own magnetic field. This magnetic attraction opens up a hole in Earth’s magnetic field, allowing solar wind to flow more easily toward the poles, resulting in auroras.

If you want to catch the northern lights this weekend, head outside between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time and look for a north-facing point with a clear view of the horizon, far away from light pollution. Be sure to give your eyes time to adjust and use your phone’s camera to scan the sky, as it’s better at picking up faint auroras than the naked eye.