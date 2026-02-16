Logan Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator Card Sets Record as Auction Ends Tonight; Watch Live

Tonight marks the climactic ending of one of the most talked-about auctions in modern collectibles history. The Goldin 2026 Pokémon and TCG Auction Featuring Logan Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator. The Auction closes tonight at 10 EST with Extended Bidding continuing as fresh bids arrive.

When a Card Becomes a Pop Culture Symbol

1998 Japanese Promo Pikachu Illustrator PSA 10 | Goldin

At the heart of the sale is what many consider the holy grail of Pokémon cards: the PSA 10 GEM MINT Pikachu Illustrator Promo. The card was awarded to winners of the CoroCoro Comic Illustration contest in Japan in the late 1990’s. It was never released in packs and was distributed only to contest winners. Today, it is regarded as one of the rarest Pokémon cards and Pikachu cards, with only about 40 copies believed to exist.

Pokémon remains the world’s #1 global IP, and with Pikachu as its flagship character, it’s no surprise this card continues to command extraordinary attention. It has evolved into a true pop culture symbol, commanding both cultural significance and elite-collectible attention whenever it enters the room. That visibility was amplified when Paul famously wore the card around his neck during his performance at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Influencers and Millionaires Investors Drive the Market for this Card

Cards of this significance don’t often reach the open market, and when they do, the transactions can feel almost cinematic. When Paul purchased this exact card in 2022, he produced a YouTube mini-documentary about the acquisition, which has since garnered more than 10 million views. Being connected to, bidding on, or ultimately owning a card of this magnitude is the kind of achievement high-end Pokémon collectors would proudly add to their collection and digital footprint.

Hobby and Cultural Importance

This card is truly one of a kind. With a population of 1, it is the only PSA 10 example in existence and is likely to remain the only Gem Mint PSA 10. The cards’ rarity and value cannot be understated. To put that into perspective, the second- and third-highest-selling Pokémon cards- the 1996 Japanese and 1999 English 1st Edition versions of Charizard in PSA 10’s- have sold in the $500,000 – $600,000 range. By comparison, this Pikachu card has consistently commanded roughly 10 times the value of those two cards.

This sale continues to draw widespread attention to the hobby. As Pokémon and other TCG cards attract increasing global interest, collectors and fans alike will be watching closely. For modern collectors, it also presents a rare opportunity to follow a truly high-end auction in real time- an experience that is not often accessible to the general public.

