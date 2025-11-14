How to watch Angola vs Argentina live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Reigning World Cup champions Argentina head to Angola for a friendly as they play their final game of 2025 with Lionel Messi captaining the team.

MORE — Lionel Messi on 2026 World Cup plans, American soccer, future at Miami

The marquee friendly is a huge deal for Angola as they prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with the biggest name on the planet, and the 2022 World Cup champions, coming to Luanda.

Argentina have picked an extremely strong squad for this friendly as Lionel Scaloni has spent valuable time with the team on the training ground in Spain this week, as this is their only game during the November international break.

How to watch Angola vs Argentina live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Friday (November 14)

Venue: Estadio 11 de Novembro — Luanda, Angola

TV Channel/Streaming: Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, TyC Sports Internacional

Angola team news, focus

As Angola make their final preparations for AFCON 2025 next month in Morocco, this friendly is a key part of their warm up. Forwards Gelson Dala and Mabululu are their main attacking threats, while they have plenty of players who play in Europe’s top five leagues with Clinton Mata at Lyon, Kialonda Gaspar at Lecce, Randy Nteka at Rayo Vallecano, Zito Luvumbo at Cagliari, M’Bala Nzola at Pisa and Rui Modesto at Udinese. Angola reached the 2023 AFCON quarterfinals and came close to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup as they are a solid defensive team and a rising force in Africa.

Argentina team news, focus

Lionel Scaloni has called up captain Lionel Messi for this friendly, even amid the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs as he continues to rip it up for Inter Miami. Only a few key players have been left out with Emiliano Martinez, Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez not included in the squad for this friendly but all three will be at the World Cup next summer. This is a chance for Scaloni to take a look at a few fringe players in Argentina’s final game of 2025 as fit-again and in-form Aston Villa playmaker Emiliano Buenia has been called up, and so too have Como youngsters Nico Paz and Maximo Perrone, plus Alexis Mac Allister has his brother Kevin alongside him for the first time in the Argentina squad. La Albiceleste only have a handful of games before the 2026 World Cup but the defending champions are looking very confident and absolutely stacked in terms of talent.

Angola vs Argentina prediction

This should be a really intriguing game for Argentina as they are playing a defensive sound Angola who are a side on the up in Africa. Still, Messi should work his magic and Argentina will prevail. Angola 0-3 Argentina.