How to watch Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. Utah State Aggies: Live stream info, TV channel, game time

Jan. 16, 2026Updated Jan. 17, 2026, 9:34 a.m. ET
The Utah State Aggies (15-1, 6-0 MWC) will look to build on an eight-game winning run when visiting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-6, 3-2 MWC) on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Global Credit Union Arena. It airs at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
Utah State beat Nevada 71-62 at home in its most recent game. Its top performers were Mason Falslev (26 PTS, 2 STL, 64.29 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Michael Collins Jr. (14 PTS, 33.33 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT). In its previous game, Grand Canyon fell on the road to New Mexico, 87-64. Its top performers were Jaden Henley (17 PTS, 45.45 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Makaih Williams (13 PTS, 37.50 FG%).
Here’s what you need to prepare for Saturday’s college basketball action.
Grand Canyon vs. Utah State: How to watch on TV or live stream
- Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026
- Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Global Credit Union Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Aggies vs. Antelopes odds and spread
- Spread Favorite: Aggies (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Utah State (-250), Grand Canyon (+200)
- Total: 148.5 points
College basketball odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 9:34 a.m. ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
